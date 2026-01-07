Few games stir the emotions for supporters and neutrals alike compared to a good old-fashioned derby match: and 2026 will feature a whole host of them in Super League.

Whether it’s local rivalries, games that have rich history behind them or matches that are must-see viewing, rivalries and derbies are a bedrock of the sport’s calendar.

But which ones are the best? We’re acutely aware it’s an incredibly divisive subject but we’ve decided to take the top seven we’ll see in Super League this year and rank them, all the way through to what we reckon is the best of the bunch.

Shall we get started?

7. St Helens-Warrington Wolves

Jack Welsby (St Helens) and George Williams (Warrington Wolves) in action in 2025

This pair are far from the biggest rivals, but their close geographical nature and status as Super League ever-presents means it just about deserves a spot in this list for us.

In fairness, you could probably have had Warrington-Wigan in its place, both are of relatively equal stature.

We’ve thrown Saints-Wire in though given the dominance the Wolves have had in the fixture over the last couple of years while Sam Burgess has been at the helm. Seven defeats on the spin for Saints. An issue for Paul Rowley to address immediately.

6. Leigh Leopards-Wigan Warriors

This is a rivalry which has always existed, but has only really come to the fore in the last few years since Leigh’s mot recent return to – and emergence in – Super League.

2025 saw the Leopards edge the three regular season league meetings between the pair 2-1, coming out on top in that respect for the first time in over 50 years. What will 2026 have in store?

5. Catalans Dragons-Toulouse Olympique

It’ll take you over 2 hours to drive from Perpignan to Toulouse, or vice versa, but these are the only two French clubs that have featured in Super League for over 20 years.

For that reason, there’s always an added bit of spice whenever Catalans and Olympique clash, which they’ve only done in Super League twice prior to this year. We’ve another three mouthwatering meetings to come, including one during Magic Weekend!

4. Castleford Tigers-Wakefield Trinity

An action shot from the Super League clash between Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers in April 2025

8.5 miles separate the Jungle and Belle Vue, so it’s no surprise this has been an absolute belter of a derby for decades upon decades.

Wakefield seemingly became the new kings of the postcode in 2025 upon their return to Super League, with that a title the Tigers will be desperate to regain now they’re under new management in the shape of Ryan Carr.

3. Bradford Bulls-Leeds Rhinos

It’s not been played in Super League for more than a decade, but in 2026, it will be. Leeds and Bradford share an airport, but that’s about all they agree on.

This, historically, is right up there with the tastiest rivalries in Super League: and we can’t wait to see what their derby clashes produce this year.

2. Hull FC-Hull KR

It’s probably no surprise which games are in the top two: but the order of them is going to divide opinion without question!

How do you split two of the fiercest derbies and rivalries there is across sport, let alone rugby league? Well, we’ve just nudged the Hull derby down into second for a couple of reasons.

The game above it in our ranking is traditionally played in bigger occasions and in major finals, and has been much more of a regular fixture on our screens throughout the Super League era.

Hull KR are the new kings of the city after their treble-winning campaign, and that accolade is one which will sting all of an Airlie Birds persuasion.

1. St Helens-Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors star Jai Field races away to score a try against St Helens in 2025

The original derby, a game which has been staged in multiple major finals across the summer era and one of the most anticipated fixtures on the whole calendar. There is, in our opinion, nothing quite like Wigan clashing with St Helens.

Legend has it that the 19th Earl of Derby sanctioned the use of the derby name to two sporting events: the famous horse race which is staged at Epsom: and Wigan versus St Helens.

They’ve met in 20 major finals, are the sports’ two most successful clubs: it is THE biggest derby in the game (at least in our opinion!).

Will Saints put up more a fight in 2026 than they have done over the last few years?