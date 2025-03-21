Ranking Super League’s 5 most likely Las Vegas games in 2026 including Hull derby

Within the next few weeks, we’ll get official confirmation of which two Super League clubs will be headed for Las Vegas in 2026.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves gave us a first taste of what Super League in Vegas looks and feels like at the start of this month, and ever since then, the question on everyone’s lips has surrounded who will be next.

Plenty of clubs across the competition have already publicly ruled themselves out of the running – Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity to name just two.

But plenty of others have said they’ll be throwing their name in the hat for the discussions around Sin City in 2026 including St Helens and Hull KR.

Below, we’ve put together a ranking of the five Super League games we think we’re most likely to see head Stateside next year, and we’ll hit you with a spoiler alert straight away in that only four different clubs feature across our picks.

Here is that ranking in full, with a bit of an explanation on our train of thought regarding each one…

5. Hull FC v St Helens

We’ve got to be absolutely honest here and say we think there’s really only two or three games that will be under serious consideration, and we don’t think this will be one.

But, Hull and Saints both have large fanbases and both clubs have thrown their names in the hat for Vegas 2026. Maybe somewhere there’s an interest in taking part of the battle for the Steve Prescott Cup over to the US. Don’t bet on it though.

4. Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos

A similar story here, for us. KR and Leeds don’t exactly have a historic rivalry, but the Robins are quickly becoming one of Super League’s most successful teams, while the Rhinos are among the very biggest clubs in the sport.

The two clubs make sense, whether they go together for a clash Stateside, we’re unsure.

3. Hull KR v St Helens

Right, now we’re into the actual contenders, at least in our opinion. KR and Saints both desperately want to be involved, and from a commercial standpoint, they probably tick all the required boxes.

There isn’t a historical rivalry there, but we’d wager a clash between the pair would be attractive in terms of showcasing top-level rugby league internationally. An outside shot, we’d say.

2. Hull FC v Hull KR

You’ve seen the excitement generated by these two being drawn against one another in the Challenge Cup, so just imagine if we got the news there was a Hull derby Stateside in 2026. A rivalry steeped in history, both with fanbases that would do their utmost to paint the Vegas strip in their colours.

Marketing and game-wise, this ticks virtually every box, particularly if FC continue to perform as they have done in these opening few weeks of the current campaign under new boss John Cartwright.

1. Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

This is the one for us, and the one we expect to see, if we’re honest. Leeds and Saints are two absolute behemoths in terms of the British game and Super League, with huge fanbases and a well-tempered rivalry which stems from doing battle for silverware so many times over the years.

Realistically, the only thing hampering taking this game Stateside is the fact that neither are at the top table in terms of Super League as things stand. But if you’re talking about two clubs people outside of the game are likely to have heard of before, and two clubs that you could comfortably market an event around, this pair tick those boxes.

We’re not promising anything, but if you’re a fan of these two clubs, we might just be dusting our passports off and opening Skyscanner up.