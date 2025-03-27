It’s Super League game number 5,000 on Friday night, when Warrington take on Leeds in a milestone match for the competition.

And of the previous 4,998 – prior to Round 6 starting – there have been some simply unforgettable contests that will forever live long in the memory.

Whether it was defensive tension aplenty and a low-scoring affair, a thrilling comeback or a pulsating finish in the final seconds, there are all different kinds of matches which can be ranked among Super League’s very best.

So here’s our pick of the 11 best – and do let us know your picks below in our comments section!

11. Catalans Dragons 31-30 St Helens (2021)

Granted, there may be another Magic Weekend game you’d think of before this one: Jordan Tansey definitely would, that’s for sure.

But for pure drama, we can’t help but start the list off with this. It’s perhaps the most ridiculous comeback you will ever see given how with four minutes remaining, Catalans trailed by EIGHTEEN points.

Yet tries from Dean Whare, Gil Dudson and Sam Kasiano in the blink of an eye made it 30-30. Step forward James Maloney, who kicked the winning drop goal to secure the unlikeliest of wins for the Dragons.

10. Hull KR 20-22 Hull FC (2016)

A belter of a Hull derby – with an incredible comeback from Hull FC at the home of their great rivals.

Rovers were flying on the day, cruising into a 20-0 lead and playing much, if not all, of the superior rugby.

But tries from Jamie Shaul, Danny Houghton and Mahe Fonua brought it back to within four points, before Steve Michaels scored five minutes from time to level the scores. Marc Sneyd then nervelessly kicked the conversion to put Hull ahead for the first – and most important – time.

9. Wakefield Trinity Wildcats 29-16 Castleford Tigers (2007)

The very first, unofficial, Million Pound Game. It may not have had the drama and last-ditch fireworks some other games do on this list, but it was hugely important, and we couldn’t leave it out.

The two great local rivals packed out Belle Vue and created a wonderful atmosphere – and it was John Kear’s side who produced a stirring comeback to relegate Castleford at the expense of Wakefield.

8. Castleford Tigers 23-22 St Helens (2017)

2017 was the year of the Tigers – right up until the Super League Grand Final, of course.

But before that, they were victorious in one of the greatest games Wheldon Road has ever seen. Castleford led by ten points before the Saints scored three tries in seven minutes to go ahead 22-20.

However, they were all unconverted and when Luke Gale kicked a penalty to send it to extra-time, you felt there would only be one winner from there. That proved to be the case when Gale kicked a drop goal in golden point to send the Tigers to Old Trafford for the very first time.

Those scenes from Wheldon Road that evening will live long in the memory for everyone who was there.

7. St Helens 19-18 Bradford Bulls (2002)

One of the very best Grand Finals we’ve ever seen without question in terms of pure quality.

Of course, it was littered with controversy too. Sean Long kicked St Helens level with a penalty to make it 18-18 before, with seconds remaining, he iced a drop goal to make it 19-18.

But Bradford felt hugely aggrieved in the final seconds that they weren’t given a penalty for what they felt was a Chris Joynt voluntary tackle. It was ignored, and the Saints held on. It wasn’t the first time Joynt would break Bradford hearts, either..

6. Huddersfield Giants 16-20 Leeds Rhinos (2015)

The final night of the 2015 season was beautifully poised. Three teams could win the League Leader’s Shield but it looked destined to be heading for Wigan with minutes remaining: so much so that the helicopter which had the trophy inside had set off for the Warriors.

But it had to make a dramatic u-turn after Leeds overturned a 16-8 deficit to finish top and complete what would be leg two of their historic treble.

Tom Briscoe’s try probably doesn’t get remembered by too many: largely because a few minutes later, Danny McGuire’s audacious chip was picked up by Ryan Hall, who scored an incredible try that will surely be remembered as one of the most iconic we’ve ever seen.

5. Bradford Bulls 30-31 Wigan Warriors (2007)

The greatest comeback in Super League history? It surely can’t be far off: in fact scratch that, it definitely is.

Bradford were well and truly in control in the 2007 play-off encounter with Wigan, leading 30-6 and producing a wonderful display.

But Mark Calderwood scored a sensational hat-trick to bring it back to 30-30 before, with barely any time left, Pat Richards kicked himself into Wigan folklore with an outrageous drop goal to ensure the Warriors progressed with victory at Odsal.

4. Warrington Wolves 24-26 Leeds Rhinos (2011)

There are games on this list for various reasons. Some are included due to the drama, and others due to the high-quality on display. This one was a mixture of everything.

Warrington seemed destined for Old Trafford in 2011 on multiple occasions, but two Wire tries were ruled out by the video referee.

It seemed certain the game was bound for extra-time but minutes from the end, Warrington were penalised for offside and Kevin Sinfield made no mistake with the penalty to book Leeds’ place at Old Trafford. A blockbuster of a game.

3. Hull KR 18-19 Salford Red Devils (2016)

It wasn’t officially a Super League game, as it was in the Super 8s Qualifiers, but it was featuring two Super League teams: and we couldn’t not include it.

The consequences were mind-blowingly huge, and the effects from it were felt for years. Salford looked destined for the Championship when they trailed 18-10 before tries from Niall Evalds and Greg Johnson sent it to extra-time.

And with the momentum behind them, Gareth O’Brien produced the unthinkable, a long-range drop goal to keep Salford up and send Hull KR down. There will never be a finish quite like it again.

2. St Helens 16-11 Bradford Bulls (2000)

There’s not really much we can say here. We’ll defer to the great Eddie Hemmings on this one:

“It’s the last play. Long kicks it wide to Iro. Iro to Hall. Hall is trapped. Back it goes to Hoppe. Over the shoulder to Hall. There is Jonkers. Here is Long, and Long fancies it. Long fancies it. It’s wide to West. It’s wide to West. Dwayne West. Inside to Joynt. Joynt. Joynt! Joynt!

Perhaps the greatest ever play-off game. Played with huge intensity between the two starring sides of Super League’s early years – and with the most unforgettable and incredible finish. Until..

1. Wigan Warriors 4-8 St Helens (2020)

Of course, the Jack Welsby try gets all of the mentions here – and why shouldn’t it? It remains the most incredible way to win a game Super League has ever seen across its first 5,000 games.

But there was so much more to the 2020 Grand Final. It was utterly gripping, defensively outrageous – a game that wouldn’t have looked out of place in the NRL.

It was decided by the finest of margins and the bounce of a ball. The fact we were all sat at home in the darkest of times, and for a couple of hours, were given respite by a game like this, has to make it the best we’ve ever seen.

Here’s to the next 5,000!