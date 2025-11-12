Super League is billed as a young man’s game these days – and while that is true when you consider some of the stunning up and coming talent in the game, there’s still plenty of room for the older heads.

Some of the finest players ever to have graced Super League will rank among the senior citizens of the competitions next year.

Meanwhile, a number of Super League’s oldest players from this season have called time on their careers including the likes of Chris Hill, Stefan Ratchford and Michael McIlorum. However, there are still a handful still going around again in 2026. Here they are..

10. Liam Farrell

The youngest man on this list is legendary Wigan captain Liam Farrell, who turns 36 next July and will go on for at least one more year going into 2026. It’s been some career, and it isn’t over yet.

9. Josh Griffin

Griffin is one of several players on this list who is proving that age is no barrier to success. He was outstanding for Wakefield Trinity in 2025 after they were promoted back to the top flight.

He had planned to drop down to the Championship next year with York Knights but their promotion means his great career at the highest level will continue for at least 12 more months, with Griffin turning 36 in May.

8. Alex Walmsley

Walmsley turns 36 in April and after a slow start to 2025, he finished with a real flourish. He was magnificent for St Helens in the second half of the year, before earning a deserved call-up into the England squad for the Ashes. The veteran forward featured in all three Tests against Australia and looked strong in the process.

7. Tom Briscoe

Hull unsurprisingly decided to offer Briscoe, who is 36 in March, a new contract for 2026 after proving to be a vital part of their year of improvement under John Cartwright.

With Lewis Martin and Harvey Barron likely the first-choice options at the MKM Stadium, Briscoe may well be in a mentoring role next year – but if called upon, he proved this year he can still perform in Super League.

6. Jay Pitts

Another member of Wakefield’s 2025 squad that looked really good this year – and unlike Griffin, Pitts will be sticking around at Trinity in 2026, despite turning 36 in December.

5. Paul McShane

Next up are two men who turn 36 in the month of November, meaning they’ll be among the top five in terms of the oldest players in Super League next season. Both have strong ties to Castleford, starting with former Tigers hooker McShane, who will head back into Super League with York Knights.

4. Joe Westerman

Westerman is just a few days older than McShane, which makes him the fourth-oldest player in the league in 2026. He’s another who will play a pivotal role for his club next year, as he goes around again for Castleford.

3. Ben Jones-Bishop

The first of three Super League players who will turn 38 next year – and two of them came through the system at Leeds Rhinos.

Jones-Bishop returns to Super League after producing some of the best form of his career in a York Knights shirt in 2025, scoring tries for fun in the Championship and looking as good as ever. The Jamaican international will play a crucial role alongside another veteran on this list in McShane in helping the Knights adjust to life in the top flight.

2. Leroy Cudjoe

Having reinvented himself time and time again positionally throughout his career, Cudjoe will enter a 19th consecutive season with hometown club Huddersfield Giants in 2026. He turns 38 in April of next year – and is beaten by just one man on the age stakes..

1. Ryan Hall

Hall will be the senior citizen of Super League in 2026 as his career continues for one last dance (we think!) with Leeds Rhinos.

By the time the new season kicks off, the legendary winger will have turned 38 and he will be featuring in his 20th season as a professional, dating all the way back to his debut with the Rhinos back in 2007.

We tip our hat to him!