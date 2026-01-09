Super League has been blessed over the years to have had some wonderful players in a plethora of positions: and fullback is no exception.

Some of the finest stars ever to have graced the competition have worn the number one shirt – and cutting them down to just a top 10 was very tricky indeed.

But here, across the first 30 years of the competition, are the 10 we think are the best!

10. Shaun Briscoe

Almost 250 games for a multitude of clubs including over 100 for both Hull teams. There’s no doubting that in terms of longevity and talent, Briscoe is a worthy contender to kick off this list.

9. Michael Withers

Australian-born but a Great Britain international thanks to the brilliance he produced in Super League, Withers was an integral part of Bradford Bulls’ success around the turn of the century.

He won multiple Super League Grand Finals and three World Club Challenge titles with the Bulls before making a switch to Wigan Warriors at the end of his career.

8. Stefan Ratchford

He has only just retired, and it’s hard to begrudge the brilliant Ratchford a place on this list. He made his breakthrough as a talented youngster at Salford before becoming an icon at Warrington. While he was very much capable of playing in different positions, it was at fullback where he really shone for the Wire.

7. Jack Welsby

One of only two currently active players in our top 10 – it’s likely that by the end of his career, Welsby could well end up much higher. He was off-colour in 2025 but Welsby was an integral part of St Helens’ four-peat side. He is undoubtedly one of the best in the business.

6. Brett Hodgson

Hodgson spent six impressive and fantastic seasons in England with both Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves. His first season in Super League saw him claim the Man of Steel award, while he also featured in a Challenge Cup final for the Wire too. One of the classiest fullbacks in the business on his day.

5. Zak Hardaker

He may now have reverted into the back row but on his day and in his prime, there were few better fullbacks than Hardaker, whether it was with Leeds Rhinos or Castleford Tigers.

4. Brent Webb

Arguably one of the greatest overseas imports ever to come into Super League, Webb was an integral part of Leeds’ golden generation era.

The Kiwi international spent seven seasons with Leeds Rhinos before finishing his career with Catalans Dragons, winning four Super League titles with the Rhinos.

3. Kris Radlinski

Two Wigan Warriors icons up next: and in truth, there’s not much to split our top three.

Radlinski was an utterly sensational fullback for club and country for a prolonged period of time – so much so, he even came out of retirement to help his hometown club and didn’t miss a beat. A sensational player, one of the very best Super League has ever seen: but he isn’t top.

2. Paul Wellens

No fullback has played more Super League games than Wellens, who won countless honours with St Helens throughout a glittering playing career. He was, at his peak, one of the very best players in the world game and a fullback that undoubtedly inspired so many others to play the role.

1. Sam Tomkins

But it’s Radlinski’s heir as the Warriors’ number one and Wellens’ successor as England’s first-choice who just pips them both to top spot! In truth, it’s really difficult to split them as we’ve said, but when Tomkins was in full flight for either club or country, he truly was a joy to watch.

A player who redefined the role and was one of Super League’s biggest ever household names, Tomkins takes top spot for us – but only just!