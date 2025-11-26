Super League heads into 2026 off the back of a boom year for attendances, with huge records broken and ticket sales largely across the competition on the up.

That trend should continue into next year too, with loop fixtures almost completely removed – with the exception of Magic Weekend – meaning there are fewer opportunities to see every team play at certain grounds.

So far as we head towards Christmas, not every club has revealed where their membership sales – or indeed the exact figures. But we do know some details about how certain teams are travelling in terms of tickets, and the early signs look good.

Here’s how eight of Super League’s 14 teams’ sales are looking..

Castleford Tigers: beaten 2025 sales

There’s a real buzz around the Tigers going into 2026: and rightly so. Ryan Carr has arrived as the club’s new head coach, and there is a wealth of new talent set to wear black and amber next year.

And that’s been reflected in season ticket sales – which have already surpassed the 2025 total with pre-season training only just underway. That should mean some bumper crowds next year at the OneBore Stadium.

Warrington Wolves: 5% rise on 2025

Perhaps one of the more impressive membership reveals thus far has come from Warrington Wolves – who are posting an increase year-on-year going into 2026 compared to this time 12 months ago.

That is despite a pretty miserable season this year in which they failed to make the play-offs – so it’s an impressive total.

Bradford Bulls: 59% rise on 2025

It was perhaps to be expected that Bradford Bulls’ season ticket sales would soar going into 2026 and their first Super League season in over a decade. That has proven to emphatically be the case – with the Bulls confirming that some big numbers are signing up to watch them back in the big time.

York Knights: 2,000+

It didn’t take long for newly-promoted York to confirm they had smashed their previous best for season ticket sales – just one day, in fact.

That number was well above 1,500 and it has continued to rise since then – with sales now over 2,000.

Wakefield Trinity: 4,500+

They were one of the big success stories on the attendance front last year, with regular full houses at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

And after making the play-offs in 2025 it appears the momentum will continue at Wakefield Trinity, who revealed earlier this month they were already over 4,500 season tickets sold.

Leigh Leopards: 6,000+

Another club who posted big numbers on a regular basis in 2025, Leigh Leopards look set to pack out the Leigh Sports Village next year based on their membership sales.

Leigh have smashed through the 6,000 barrier already – meaning that over half the stadium is full with membership sales. Expect more raucous atmospheres and more spectacular occasions there in 2026.

Hull FC: 8,000+

There is positive momentum building on both sides of Hull in terms of ticket sales. While most of the news headlines circulate around Rovers at the moment, it should also be noted that the Black and Whites are doing well on the membership front.

Over 8,000 gone already with just under three months still to go until the season kicks off? That will lead into some big attendances at the MKM in 2026.

Hull KR: Sold out

But there’s no doubting who the big story is on the ticketing front thus far: the reigning Super League champions.

Whether it’s filling the MKM for the World Club Challenge or the fact they have already completely sold out of season tickets long before Christmas, it’s going to be packed out at Craven Park every single week again in 2026..