Ranking Super League play-off records by club with Wigan Warriors on top

Close to 150 top-flight play-off games have taken place in the summer era, with 17 different clubs involved in at least one of those. But which of those clubs has the best play-off win percentage?

Super League of course kicked off in 1996, but we didn’t see a play-off game until 1998.

The first two years of the competition saw the champions decided by whoever ended the year top of the table: that achievement now yields only the League Leaders’ Shield.

In both of those first two seasons, play-offs came in the shape of the Premiership, though that was a different competition altogether, so doesn’t count for anything where Super League play-offs are concerned.

The very first Super League play-off game saw St Helens thump Bradford Bulls 46-24 at Knowsley Road on October 2, 1998 on a night which saw both Paul Newlove and Graeme Bradley sent off.

Super League’s most recent play-off game came back in October 2024, when Wigan Warriors won their second successive title with a 9-2 victory against Hull KR in the Grand Final at Old Trafford. Bevan French grabbed the only try of the game.

Below is a full ranking of all 17 clubs’ play-off record to date, with every one of the games they’ve been involved in listed for good measure.

The clubs are listed from the lowest win percentage to the highest…

17. Crusaders – 0%

Played: 1, Won: 0, Lost: 1

Crusaders lost their only Super League play-off clash, being beaten by Huddersfield Giants in 2010

Elimination PO 2010: Huddersfield 18-12 Crusaders (L)

= Halifax – 0%

Played: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2

Qualifying PO 1998: Leeds 13-6 Halifax (L)

Elimination SF 1998: Halifax 30-37 St Helens (L)

= London Broncos – 0%

Played: 2, Won: 0, Lost: 2

Elimination PO 2003: St Helens 24-6 London (L)

Elimination PO 2005: Bradford 44-22 London (L)

= Widnes Vikings – 0%

Played: 1, Won: 0, Lost: 1

Widnes Vikings lost their only Super League play-off clash, being beaten by Warrington Wolves in 2014

Qualifying PO 2014: Warrington 22-19 Widnes (L)

13. Huddersfield Giants – 18.75%

Played: 16, Won: 3, Lost: 13

Elimination PO 2007: Hull FC 22-16 Huddersfield (L)

Qualifying PO 2009: St Helens 15-2 Huddersfield (L)

Preliminary SF 2009: Huddersfield 6-16 Catalans (L)

Elimination PO 2010: Huddersfield 18-12 Crusaders (W)

Preliminary SF 2010: Warrington 22-34 Huddersfield (W)

Qualifying SF 2010: St Helens 42-22 Huddersfield (L)

Qualifying PO 2011: Warrington 47-0 Huddersfield (L)

Preliminary SF 2011: Huddersfield 28-34 Leeds (L)

Elimination PO 2012: Hull FC 46-10 Huddersfield (L)

Qualifying PO 2013: Huddersfield 8-22 Wigan (L)

Preliminary SF 2013: Huddersfield 76-18 Hull FC (W)

Qualifying SF 2013: Warrington 30-22 Huddersfield (L)

Qualifying PO 2014: Wigan 57-4 Huddersfield (L)

Preliminary SF 2014: Huddersfield 16-18 Catalans (L)

SF 2015: Wigan 32-8 Huddersfield (L)

Eliminator 2022: Huddersfield 0-28 Salford (L)

12. Wakefield Trinity – 25%

Played: 4, Won: 1, Lost: 3

Elimination PO 2004: Hull FC 18-28 Wakefield (W)

Elimination SF 2004: Wigan 18-14 Wakefield (L)

Elimination PO 2009: Wakefield 16-25 Catalans (L)

Elimination PO 2012: Leeds 42-20 Wakefield (L)

11. Hull FC – 28.57%

Played: 21, Won: 6, Lost: 15

Jamie Shaul (right) slides over to score a try for Hull FC during a play-off win against Catalans Dragons in 2013

Qualifying PO 2001: Wigan 27-24 Hull FC (L)

Elimination SF 2001: Hull FC 20-24 St Helens (L)

Elimination PO 2002: Leeds 36-22 Hull FC (L)

Elimination PO 2004: Hull FC 18-28 Wakefield (L)

Elimination PO 2005: Warrington 6-40 Hull FC (W)

Elimination SF 2005: Bradford 71 -0 Hull FC (L)

Qualifying SF 2006: St Helens 12-8 Hull FC (L)

Final Eliminator 2006: Hull FC 19-12 Bradford (W)

Grand Final 2006: St Helens 26-4 Hull FC (L)

Elimination PO 2007: Hull FC 22-16 Huddersfield (W)

Elimination SF 2007: Hull FC 18-21 Wigan (L)

Elimination PO 2010: Hull FC 4-21 Hull KR (L)

Elimination PO 2011: Leeds 42-10 Hull FC (L)

Elimination PO 2012: Hull FC 46-10 Huddersfield (W)

Preliminary SF 2012: Warrington 24-12 Hull FC (L)

Elimination PO 2013: Hull FC 14-4 Catalans (W)

Preliminary SF 2013: Huddersfield 76-18 Hull FC (L)

SF 2016: Wigan 28-18 Hull FC (L)

SF 2017: Leeds 18-16 Hull FC (L)

SF 2020: Warrington 14-27 Hull FC (W)

Preliminary Final 2020: Wigan 29-2 Hull FC (L)

10. Castleford Tigers – 30.76%

Played: 13, Won: 4, Lost: 9

Qualifying PO 1999: Wigan 10-14 Castleford (W)

Elimination SF 1999: Leeds 16-23 Castleford (W)

Preliminary Final 1999: St Helens 36-6 Castleford (L)

Qualifying PO 2000: Leeds 22-14 Castleford (L)

Elimination PO 2002: Wigan 26-14 Castleford (L)

Elimination PO 2009: Wigan 18-12 Castleford (L)

Qualifying PO 2014: St Helens 41-0 Castleford (L)

Preliminary SF 2014: Castleford 14-30 Warrington (L)

SF 2017: Castleford 23-22 St Helens (W)

Grand Final 2017: Castleford 6-24 Leeds (L)

SF 2018: Wigan 14-0 Castleford (L)

QF 2019: Warrington 12-14 Castleford (W)

SF 2019: Salford 22-0 Castleford (L)

9. Hull KR – 33.33%

Played: 12, Won: 4, Lost: 8

Hull KR were beaten in their maiden Super League Grand Final appearance, losing out to Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford in October 2024

Qualifying PO 2009: Leeds 44-8 Hull KR (L)

Preliminary SF 2009: Hull KR 16-30 Wigan (L)

Elimination PO 2010: Hull FC 4-21 Hull KR (W)

Preliminary SF 2010: Wigan 42-18 Hull KR (L)

Elimination PO 2011: Catalans 56-6 Hull KR (L)

Elimination PO 2013: St Helens 46-10 Hull KR (L)

Preliminary Final 2021: Warrington 0-19 Hull KR (W)

SF 2021: Catalans 28-10 Hull KR (L)

Eliminator 2023: Hull KR 20-6 Leigh (W)

SF 2023: Wigan 42-12 Hull KR (L)

SF 2024: Hull KR 10-8 Warrington (W)

Grand Final 2024: Wigan 9-2 Hull KR (L)

= Leigh Leopards – 33.33%

Played: 3, Won: 1, Lost: 2

Eliminator 2023: Hull KR 20-6 Leigh (L)

Eliminator 2024: Salford 6-14 Leigh (W)

SF 2024: Wigan 38-0 Leigh (L)

7. Salford Red Devils – 37.5%

Played: 8, Won: 3, Lost: 5

Elimination PO 2006: Bradford 52-6 Salford (L)

QF 2019: Wigan 18-12 Salford (L)

SF 2019: Salford 22-0 Castleford (W)

Preliminary Final 2019: Wigan 4-28 Salford (W)

Grand Final 2019: St Helens 23-6 Salford (L)

Eliminator 2022: Huddersfield 0-28 Salford (W)

SF 2022: St Helens 19-12 Salford (L)

Eliminator 2024: Salford 6-14 Leigh (L)

6. Warrington Wolves – 37.93%

Played: 29, Won: 11, Lost: 18

No club has been involved in more Super League Grand Finals without tasting victory than Warrington Wolves (4)

Elimination PO 2003: Wigan 25-12 Warrington (L)

Elimination PO 2005: Warrington 6-40 Hull FC (L)

Elimination PO 2006: Leeds 17-18 Warrington (W)

Elimination SF 2006: Bradford 40-24 Warrington (L)

Elimination PO 2008: Catalans 46-8 Warrington (L)

Qualifying PO 2010: St Helens 28-12 Warrington (L)

Preliminary SF 2010: Warrington 22-34 Huddersfield (L)

Qualifying PO 2011: Warrington 47-0 Huddersfield (W)

Qualifying SF 2011: Warrington 24-26 Leeds (L)

Qualifying PO 2012: Warrington 6-28 St Helens (L)

Preliminary SF 2012: Warrington 24-12 Hull FC (W)

Qualifying SF 2012: St Helens 18-36 Warrington (W)

Grand Final 2012: Warrington 18-26 Leeds (L)

Qualifying PO 2013: Warrington 40-20 Leeds (W)

Qualifying SF 2013: Warrington 30-22 Huddersfield (W)

Grand Final 2013: Warrington 16-30 Wigan (L)

Qualifying PO 2014: Warrington 22-19 Widnes (W)

Preliminary SF 2014: Castleford 14-30 Warrington (W)

Qualifying SF 2014: Wigan 16-12 Warrington (L)

SF 2016: Warrington 18-10 St Helens (W)

Grand Final 2016: Wigan 12-6 Warrington (L)

SF 2018: St Helens 13-18 Warrington (W)

Grand Final 2018: Wigan 12-4 Warrington (L)

QF 2019: Warrington 12-14 Castleford (L)

SF 2020: Warrington 14-27 Hull FC (L)

Preliminary Final 2021: Warrington 0-19 Hull KR (L)

Eliminator 2023: St Helens 16-8 Warrington (L)

Eliminator 2024: Warrington 23-22 St Helens (W)

SF 2024: Hull KR 10-8 Warrington (L)

5. Catalans Dragons – 45%

Played: 20, Won: 9, Lost: 11

Tom Davies dives over to score a try for Catalans Dragons during a play-off victory against Leeds Rhinos in 2020

Elimination PO 2008: Catalans 46-8 Warrington (W)

Elimination SF 2008: Catalans 26-50 Wigan (L)

Elimination PO 2009: Wakefield 16-25 Catalans (W)

Preliminary SF 2009: Huddersfield 6-16 Catalans (W)

Qualifying SF 2009: Leeds 27-20 Catalans (L)

Elimination PO 2011: Catalans 56-6 Hull KR (W)

Preliminary SF 2011: Wigan 44-0 Catalans (L)

Qualifying PO 2012: Wigan 46-6 Catalans (L)

Preliminary SF 2012: Catalans 20-27 Leeds (L)

Elimination PO 2013: Hull FC 14-4 Catalans (L)

Qualifying PO 2014: Leeds 20-24 Catalans (W)

Preliminary SF 2014: Huddersfield 16-18 Catalans (W)

Qualifying SF 2014: St Helens 30-12 Catalans (L)

Elimination PO 2020: Catalans 26-14 Leeds (W)

Preliminary Final 2020: St Helens 48-2 Catalans (L)

SF 2021: Catalans 28-10 Hull KR (W)

Grand Final 2021: Catalans 10-12 St Helens (L)

Eliminator 2022: Catalans 10-20 Leeds (L)

SF 2023: Catalans 12-6 St Helens (W)

Grand Final 2023: Wigan 10-2 Catalans (L)

Played: 52, Won: 31, Lost: 21

Leeds Rhinos celebrate a play-off win away against Wigan Warriors in 2021

Qualifying PO 1998: Leeds 13-6 Halifax (W)

Qualifying SF 1998: Wigan 17-4 Leeds (L)

Preliminary Final 1998: Leeds 44-16 St Helens (W)

Grand Final 1998: Wigan 10-4 Leeds (L)

Qualifying PO 1999: St Helens 38-14 Leeds (L)

Elimination SF 1999: Leeds 16-23 Castleford (L)

Qualifying PO 2000: Leeds 22-14 Castleford (W)

Elimination SF 2000: Bradford 46-12 Leeds (L)

Elimination PO 2001: St Helens 38-30 Leeds (L)

Elimination PO 2002: Leeds 36-22 Hull FC (W)

Elimination SF 2002: Wigan 41-18 Leeds (L)

Qualifying SF 2003: Bradford 30-14 Leeds (L)

Final Eliminator 2003: Leeds 22-23 Wigan (L)

Qualifying SF 2004: Leeds 12-26 Bradford (L)

Final Eliminator 2004: Leeds 40-12 Wigan (W)

Grand Final 2004: Bradford 8-16 Leeds (W)

Qualifying SF 2005: St Helens 16-19 Leeds (W)

Grand Final 2005: Leeds 6-15 Bradford (L)

Elimination PO 2006: Leeds 17-18 Warrington (L)

Qualifying SF 2007: St Helens 10-8 Leeds (L)

Final Eliminator 2007: Leeds 36-6 Wigan (W)

Grand Final 2007: St Helens 6-33 Leeds (W)

Qualifying SF 2008: St Helens 38-10 Leeds (L)

Final Eliminator 2008: Leeds 18-14 Wigan (W)

Grand Final 2008: St Helens 16-24 Leeds (W)

Qualifying PO 2009: Leeds 44-8 Hull KR (W)

Qualifying SF 2009: Leeds 27-20 Catalans (W)

Grand Final 2009: Leeds 18-10 St Helens (W)

Qualifying PO 2010: Wigan 26-27 Leeds (W)

Qualifying SF 2010: Leeds 6-26 Wigan (L)

Elimination PO 2011: Leeds 42-10 Hull FC (W)

Preliminary SF 2011: Huddersfield 28-34 Leeds (W)

Qualifying SF 2011: Warrington 24-26 Leeds (W)

Grand Final 2011: St Helens 16-32 Leeds (W)

Elimination PO 2012: Leeds 42-20 Wakefield (W)

Preliminary SF 2012: Catalans 20-27 Leeds (W)

Qualifying SF 2012: Wigan 12-13 Leeds (W)

Grand Final 2012: Warrington 18-26 Leeds (W)

Qualifying PO 2013: Warrington 40-20 Leeds (L)

Preliminary SF 2013: Leeds 11-10 St Helens (W)

Qualifying SF 2013: Wigan 22-12 Leeds (L)

Qualifying PO 2014: Leeds 20-24 Catalans (L)

SF 2015: Leeds 20-13 St Helens (W)

Grand Final 2015: Leeds 22-20 Wigan (W)

SF 2017: Leeds 18-16 Hull FC (W)

Grand Final 2017: Castleford 6-24 Leeds (W)

Elimination PO 2020: Catalans 26-14 Leeds (L)

Preliminary Final 2021: Wigan 0-8 Leeds (W)

SF 2021: St Helens 36-8 Leeds (L)

Eliminator 2022: Catalans 10-20 Leeds (W)

SF 2022: Wigan 8-20 Leeds (W)

Grand Final 2022: St Helens 24-12 Leeds (L)

3. Bradford Bulls – 60.86%

Played: 23, Won: 14, Lost: 9

Bradford Bulls celebrate their 2003 Grand Final triumph against Wigan Warriors

Qualifying PO 1998: St Helens 46-24 Bradford (L)

Qualifying SF 1999: Bradford 40-4 St Helens (W)

Grand Final 1999: Bradford 6-8 St Helens (L)

Qualifying PO 2000: St Helens 16-11 Bradford (L)

Elimination SF 2000: Bradford 46-12 Leeds (W)

Preliminary Final 2000: Wigan 40-12 Bradford (L)

Qualifying SF 2001: Bradford 24-18 Wigan (W)

Grand Final 2001: Bradford 37-6 Wigan (W)

Qualifying SF 2002: St Helens 26-28 Bradford (W)

Grand Final 2002: Bradford 18-19 St Helens (L)

Qualifying SF 2003: Bradford 30-14 Leeds (W)

Grand Final 2003: Bradford 25-12 Wigan (W)

Qualifying SF 2004: Leeds 12-26 Bradford (W)

Grand Final 2004: Bradford 8-16 Leeds (L)

Elimination PO 2005: Bradford 44-22 London (W)

Elimination SF 2005: Bradford 71 -0 Hull FC (W)

Final Eliminator 2005: St Helens 18-23 Bradford (W)

Grand Final 2005: Leeds 6-15 Bradford (W)

Elimination PO 2006: Bradford 52-6 Salford (W)

Elimination SF 2006: Bradford 40-24 Warrington (W)

Final Eliminator 2006: Hull FC 19-12 Bradford (L)

Elimination PO 2007: Bradford 30-31 Wigan (L)

Elimination PO 2008: Wigan 30-14 Bradford (L)

2. St Helens – 63.79%

Played: 58, Won: 37, Lost: 21

St Helens celebrate a play-off victory against Huddersfield Giants at Knowsley Road in 2010. The Red V have been involved in every Super League play-off campaign to date.

Qualifying PO 1998: St Helens 46-24 Bradford (W)

Elimination SF 1998: Halifax 30-37 St Helens (W)

Preliminary Final 1998: Leeds 44-16 St Helens (L)

Qualifying PO 1999: St Helens 38-14 Leeds (W)

Qualifying SF 1999: Bradford 40-4 St Helens (L)

Preliminary Final 1999: St Helens 36-6 Castleford (W)

Grand Final 1999: Bradford 6-8 St Helens (W)

Qualifying PO 2000: St Helens 16-11 Bradford (W)

Qualifying SF 2000: Wigan 16-54 St Helens (W)

Grand Final 2000: St Helens 29-16 Wigan (W)

Elimination PO 2001: St Helens 38-30 Leeds (W)

Elimination SF 2001: Hull FC 20-24 St Helens (W)

Final Eliminator 2001: Wigan 44-10 St Helens (L)

Qualifying SF 2002: St Helens 26-28 Bradford (L)

Final Eliminator 2002: St Helens 24-8 Wigan (W)

Grand Final 2002: Bradford 18-19 St Helens (W)

Elimination PO 2003: St Helens 24-6 London (W)

Elimination SF 2003: Wigan 40-24 St Helens (L)

Elimination PO 2004: Wigan 18-12 St Helens (L)

Qualifying SF 2005: St Helens 16-19 Leeds (L)

Final Eliminator 2005: St Helens 18-23 Bradford (L)

Qualifying SF 2006: St Helens 12-8 Hull FC (W)

Grand Final 2006: St Helens 26-4 Hull FC (W)

Qualifying SF 2007: St Helens 10-8 Leeds (W)

Grand Final 2007: St Helens 6-33 Leeds (L)

Qualifying SF 2008: St Helens 38-10 Leeds (W)

Grand Final 2008: St Helens 16-24 Leeds (L)

Qualifying PO 2009: St Helens 15-2 Huddersfield (W)

Qualifying SF 2009: St Helens 14-10 Wigan (W)

Grand Final 2009: Leeds 18-10 St Helens (L)

Qualifying PO 2010: St Helens 28-12 Warrington (W)

Qualifying SF 2010: St Helens 42-22 Huddersfield (W)

Grand Final 2010: St Helens 10-22 Wigan (L)

Qualifying PO 2011: Wigan 18-26 St Helens (W)

Qualifying SF 2011: St Helens 26-18 Wigan (W)

Grand Final 2011: St Helens 16-32 Leeds (L)

Qualifying PO 2012: Warrington 6-28 St Helens (W)

Qualifying SF 2012: St Helens 18-36 Warrington (L)

Elimination PO 2013: St Helens 46-10 Hull KR (W)

Preliminary SF 2013: Leeds 11-10 St Helens (L)

Qualifying PO 2014: St Helens 41-0 Castleford (W)

Qualifying SF 2014: St Helens 30-12 Catalans (W)

Grand Final 2014: St Helens 14-6 Wigan (W)

SF 2015: Leeds 20-13 St Helens (L)

SF 2016: Warrington 18-10 St Helens (L)

SF 2017: Castleford 23-22 St Helens (L)

SF 2018: St Helens 13-18 Warrington (L)

SF 2019: St Helens 40-10 Wigan (W)

Grand Final 2019: St Helens 23-6 Salford (W)

Preliminary Final 2020: St Helens 48-2 Catalans (W)

Grand Final 2020: Wigan 4-8 St Helens (W)

SF 2021: St Helens 36-8 Leeds (W)

Grand Final 2021: Catalans 10-12 St Helens (W)

SF 2022: St Helens 19-12 Salford (W)

Grand Final 2022: St Helens 24-12 Leeds (W)

Eliminator 2023: St Helens 16-8 Warrington (W)

SF 2023: Catalans 12-6 St Helens (L)

Eliminator 2024: Warrington 23-22 St Helens (L)

1. Wigan Warriors – 63.93%

Played: 61, Won: 39, Lost: 22

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet lifts the Super League trophy following their 2024 Grand Final triumph against Hull KR at Old Trafford