Ranking Super League match-day ticket prices: St Helens dearest, Leigh among cheapest…

The new Super League season is now just days away, and while many clubs have reported strong membership sales for 2025, they’ll also be hopeful of big walk-up crowds for the opening weekend.

That’s where match-day ticket prices come into their own – but across Super League, which clubs charge the most to get in and watch a single game in 2025, and where is the most affordable rugby to be found?

We’ve crunched the numbers and done the digging. This is how much a single match-day ticket for an adult costs: your basic, bog-standard general admission entry.

And there is a REAL jump up in prices as we run through the clubs!

Hull Kingston Rovers: N/A

There is a small snag to start things off, over in East Hull – where you can’t currently buy a single match-day ticket without being a member of the Robins due to the high demand for tickets following their success in recent years.

And as we’re not (sorry, Rovers fans), we can’t bring you the cheapest entry ticket for a single game. If you happen to know, do let us know!

Catalans Dragons: €15/£12.56

The cheapest single adult ticket we can find in Super League doesn’t come in England – it comes over the Channel in the south of France at Catalans Dragons.

The Dragons charge just 15 Euros for a general adult admission ticket: which translates to under £13! Value for money, especially with the weather that’ll be greeting you in Perpignan, too.

Leigh Leopards: £17

But back in England, the cheapest single ticket you can get for a Super League game is at the Leigh Sports Village, where it costs just £17 for a ticket into the West Stand to watch Leigh Leopards.

With live pre-match entertainment and a great brand of rugby in recent years, that’s another ticket that’s value for money in our books.

Hull FC: £20

We can say with some certainty how much the cheapest admission ticket is at Hull FC: a perfectly reasonable £20.

That gets you admission into Zone 5, the upper echelons of the MKM Stadium.

Salford Red Devils: £22

We jump up another couple of quid now and go back over the Pennines to Salford Red Devils. For £22, you’ll be able to gain access to either the Home Community Stand or the standing terraces at the Salford Community Stadium.

You’d see some pretty entertaining rugby, too.

Huddersfield Giants/Wakefield Trinity: £23

You can purchase a ticket for all areas at the John Smith’s Stadium for a match-day for £23 in 2025. That’s the same price the cheapest ticket is at newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity, too.

For £23, you’ll get access to the West Terrace at Belle Vue to watch Super League rugby once again this year.

Leeds Rhinos/Castleford Tigers: £25

Two more clubs are tied next, both in West Yorkshire. Castleford Tigers charge £25 for general adult admission into the Mend-A-Hose Jungle to watch Danny McGuire’s side in 2025.

The same price is applicable at Leeds Rhinos, with a £25 ticket getting you a spot on any of the three terrace areas at AMT Headingley in the South, East and West Stands.

Warrington Wolves/Wigan Warriors: £26

For an extra quid, you can watch two of the teams who finished in Super League’s top three last season.

Warrington Wolves charge £26 for a single ticket into their South Stand – and for the same price, you can get into the same stand at the Brick Community Stadium to watch the Super League champions.

Expensive? We’d say so: but there’s one club that charges even more..

St Helens: £27

That’s right, for a whopping £27, you can gain admission to the Totally Wicked Stadium for a single match-day in Super League in 2025: the most expensive in the competition.

That gets you an adult ticket in either the Family or West Stands.