Hull KR became just the ninth different club to lift the Super League Leaders’ Shield, are now among five clubs to have won the major honour on one occasion.

The Robins endured a nervy final few weeks of the ‘regular’ season, and perhaps an even nervier night on Friday as they hosted Warrington Wolves.

Willie Peters’ side had to avoid defeat against Wire to seal their maiden League Leaders’ Shield, and that they did at the end of an enthralling encounter, winning 28-20.

KR’s supporters then got to celebrate their second major honour of the year at Craven Park having already seen their side lift the Challenge Cup in June.

But in terms of League Leaders’ Shields alone, they have now joined an exclusive club.

Ranking Super League Leaders’ Shield wins as Hull KR join exclusive club after maiden success

First introduced in 2003, the League Leaders’ Shield is received by the side that finishes top of the Super League table at the end of the ‘regular’ season.

The table-toppers get home advantage in a play-off semi-final tie, but so to do the side that finish second, so the major honour gives finishing top of the tree a bit more gloss.

As they lifted it for the first time on Friday night, KR became the first new winners of the honour since Catalans Dragons in 2021.

Below is a full ranking of League Leaders’ Shield triumphs, with only four clubs having lifted it more than once, but there is one clear winner…

9. Bradford Bulls – 1

Bradford Bulls celebrate their Super League Leaders’ Shield triumph in 2003, the first time the honour was ever dished out

2003

= Castleford Tigers – 1

2017

= Catalans Dragons – 1

2021

= Huddersfield Giants – 1

2013

= Hull KR – 1

WHAT A NIGHT IN EAST HULL ❤️🎇#UpTheRobins 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3zGbxNoGNl — Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) September 18, 2025

2025

4. Warrington Wolves – 2

2011, 2016

3. Leeds Rhinos – 3

2004, 2009, 2015

2. Wigan Warriors – 5

2010, 2012, 2020, 2023, 2024

1. St Helens – 8

St Helens icon James Roby lifts the Super League Leaders’ Shield in 2022

2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2022