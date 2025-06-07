Hull KR and Warrington Wolves will square off on Saturday afternoon for the right to be crowned Challenge Cup winners in 2025.

The two sides have waited a while to get their hands on rugby league’s most famous trophy once again – though obviously, with differing degrees of length.

So that got us thinking: how long has every Super League club had to wait since its last Challenge Cup final victory? We’ve ranked them all from shortest to longest – with some absolutely HUGE gaps between drinks for a few clubs!

12. Wigan Warriors: 364 days

Obviously, the most recent winners of the cup are up first. Wigan were Wembley winners in 2024 and while they’ll let slip their grasp of the trophy this weekend, they’re well-placed to at least go on and retain the Super League title come October.

11. Leigh Leopards: 665 days

We then jump back another year to 2023 and the winners from two seasons ago, Leigh Leopards. Hull KR need no reminding of the fact about what happened that day – though it probably feels more like two minutes than two years!

10. St Helens: 1,421 days

The next most recent team to win the cup were St Helens, back in the 2021 season. But we’re now into over 1,000 days since all of these sides last lifted the Challenge Cup trophy aloft.

9. Leeds Rhinos: 1,694 days

It’s incredible to think that Leeds’ last major trophy came all the way back in 2020, when they won the most unique Challenge Cup final ever, beating Salford Red Devils behind closed doors inside an empty Wembley Stadium.

8. Warrington Wolves: 2,114 days

The Wire’s last Wembley win – and last major trophy – came back in 2019 when they defeated St Helens in the cup final. They will be hoping that wait finally comes to an end on Saturday afternoon and their counter will reset!

7. Catalans Dragons: 2,478 days

The gaps are starting to get really wide now! Come next month, it’ll be over 2,500 days since Catalans’ historic triumph at Wembley Stadium.

6. Hull FC: 2,842 days

And then it’s nearly 3,000 days since Hull FC’s second successive Challenge Cup victory in 2017.

5. Castleford Tigers: 14,280 days

The final five are all well over 10,000 days and counting – and only one of them can stop the count on Saturday. Castleford’s last cup final win came all the way back in 1986 when they defeated..

4. Hull KR: 16,471 days

..yep, Hull KR. The Robins haven’t won a cup final since 1980 – and yes, they haven’t won a major trophy since 1985. In just a few short hours, though, that wait could finally be over.

Is it Rovers’ time?

3. Wakefield Trinity: 22,673 days

You have to go all the way back to 1963, well over 60 years, to find Wakefield’s last Wembley win in the Challenge Cup final. That day, they defeated Wigan 25-10.

2. Huddersfield Giants: 26,341 days

It’s another ten years back for the last time Huddersfield won the cup. They’ve been to a fair few finals since their last triumph in 1953, but are still awaiting another Wembley triumph.

1. Salford Red Devils: 31,808 days

However, that wait is nothing compared to Salford Red Devils. They have won the cup just once in their entire history.

That came in 1938, when they defeated Barrow 7-4 at Wembley.