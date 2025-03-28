Super League marks a huge milestone on Friday night – with the competition’s 5,000th game set to take place between Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos.

And across those 4,999 games, there have been some truly historic moments and some incredible teams grace Super League fields.

The advent of summer rugby and the birth of Super League in 1996 changed the sport forever – but across the last 30 years or so, which clubs have been the most successful?

These days, there are four trophies on offer for Super League teams to claim: the Grand Final, the Challenge Cup, the League Leader’s Shield and the World Club Challenge.

We have decided to bring all four into the equation to look at which teams have claimed silverware: with 11 of them in total.

But as you’ll guess – some have been way, way more successful than others.

Here is the full rundown..

=8. Castleford Tigers: 1

1 x League Leader’s Shield

=8. Huddersfield Giants: 1

1 x League Leader’s Shield

=8. Sheffield Eagles: 1

1 x Challenge Cup

=8. Leigh Leopards: 1

1 x Challenge Cup

7. Catalans Dragons: 2

1 x League Leader’s Shield, 1 x Challenge Cup

6. Hull FC: 3

3 x Challenge Cup

5. Warrington Wolves: 6

2 x League Leader’s Shield, 4 x Challenge Cup

4. Bradford Bulls: 10

4 x Super League, 1 x League Leader’s Shield, 2 x Challenge Cup, 3 x World Club Challenge

3. Wigan Warriors: 19

7 x Super League, 5 x League Leader’s Shield, 5 x Challenge Cup, 2 x World Club Challenge

We’re going to break down the top three in a little bit more detail – and it’s probably the three you’d expect.

Wigan’s personal tally of 19 has shot up massively in the past couple of years thanks to the exploits of Matt Peet and his squad, and their historic quadruple in 2024.

Can they catch the team just above them as early as this year? It’s certainly possible..

2. Leeds Rhinos: 20

8 x Super League, 3 x League Leader’s Shield, 4 x Challenge Cup, 3 x World Club Challenge

The Rhinos sit second, with only one team having won more Super League titles than they have since 1996.

Throw in a number of top spots, Challenge Cup wins and world titles too, and Leeds are just ahead of Wigan in the ranking.

But they are some way off top spot..

1. St Helens: 30

10 x Super League, 9 x League Leader’s Shield, 8 x Challenge Cup, 3 x World Club Challenge

It’s the Saints who sit at the summit – with no side having won any of the four trophies available to win more than they have in the summer era.

A staggering ten Super League titles – including four in a row – nine times at the top of the table, eight times winners in the Challenge Cup final and three times champions of the world.

They are the market leaders in Super League’s history books: and they won’t be caught at the top of this table for a long time yet.