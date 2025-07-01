Shaun Wane’s latest England performance squad has been named – with 32 Super League-based players to meet on Tuesday evening in Manchester.

Some of the names in that squad have certainly caused a debate – as have some of the stars that have been left out of the group. For those in the latter bracket, it appears their Ashes hopes are now effectively over.

And the spread across Super League of the scale of call-ups is certainly interesting. Five teams have zero players included – and some of those will be no surprise. The competition’s bottom three, Huddersfield, Salford and Castleford, are in that group.

But Catalans Dragons and Hull FC also have no representation in the mix.

However, there are seven teams that have at least one player in the mix. Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity have two names each called up, with Robbie Mulhern and Owen Trout for Adrian Lam’s side.

Wakefield’s two call-ups are unsurprising: long-time England squad members Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken.

But what about above them? Here’s a look at how every club ranks in terms of call-ups – with one team out in front with seven players in the mix..

=6. Leigh Leopards: 2

Robbie Mulhern, Owen Trout

=6. Wakefield Trinity: 2

Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken

5. Hull KR: 4

James Batchelor, Jez Litten, Mikey Lewis, Elliot Minchella

4. Warrington Wolves: 5

Matty Ashton, Ben Currie, James Harrison, Danny Walker, George Williams

=2. Leeds Rhinos: 6

Morgan Gannon, Ash Handley, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki

=2. St Helens: 6

Daryl Clark, George Delaney, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Harry Robertson, Jack Welsby

1. Wigan Warriors: 7

Ethan Havard, Liam Marshall, Junior Nsemba, Brad O’Neill, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Jake Wardle.

