The Super League transfer market is beginning to stir into life ahead of the 2026 season, with plenty of clubs already confirming a number of new signings.

Of course, there have been a swathe of rumoured transfers too, many of which will become official in the coming months.

But some teams are wasting little time in making their plans for next year public already.

With that in mind, here’s how all 12 teams currently in Super League are shaping up in terms of confirmed and announced transfers..

=8. Five clubs: 0

Incredibly, there’s still five teams that are yet to formally confirm a new signing for 2026 – but that doesn’t mean there aren’t rumours swirling around all of them.

St Helens are expected to be one of the busiest clubs in the competition by the time they kick off next season, with huge space on their cap and overseas quota to be exploited.

Reigning champions Wigan Warriors have also confirmed no new signings, though they are expected to bring in Dayon Sambou and Jonny Vaughan from the Saints.

Leeds Rhinos’ business will likely be minimal but they will at least have to replace prop Sam Lisone. Leigh, similarly, won’t need a major overhaul.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, there’s not a single new name confirmed for Salford in 2026 yet: for obvious reasons.

=5. Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC: 1

So far, the Tigers have confirmed just one new name in their significant rebuild for 2026 – Newcastle Knights forward Brock Greacen. But there are a whole host of rumoured signings on the way to the club next year as they prepare for life under a new coach.

The Giants have also just announced one new signing – and that is the conversion of Niall Evalds’ loan deal into a permanent one from 2026 onwards. Like Castleford, they are expected to do a lot of business in the weeks and months ahead.

Hull’s business will also be plentiful you would imagine, with a heap of names rumoured to be both signing and leaving the Black and Whites. So far, their only confirmed arrival is Leeds Rhinos prop Sam Lisone.

4. Warrington Wolves: 2

Sam Burgess’ third season at the Wire in 2026 promises to be an intriguing one. There will be a big rebuild of their pack – underlined by the two signings that have been confirmed so far.

Powerhouse prop Tevita Pangai Jr is joining from Catalans Dragons, with fellow forward Toafofoa Sipley also heading to the club from Manly Sea Eagles. More will join too, with Wigan’s Liam Byrne rumoured to be among them.

=2. Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity: 3

Three signings apiece for the current Super League leaders and play-off chasing Wakefield Trinity. Hull KR’s business is very much geared to the future, with Oldham prospect Junah Sambou joining Salford prodigy Declan Murphy and Hull’s Cobie Wainhouse in signing permanent deals at Craven Park in 2026.

Wakefield will likely announce more signings as early as this week, but so far, they’re also on three. However, unlike the Robins they have gone for star power in their recruitment.

Brisbane hooker Tyson Smoothy represents a significant capture, as does Manly star Jazz Tevaga. Dolphins forward Tray Lolesio is also confirmed to be heading to the DIY Kitchens Stadium in 2026.

1. Catalans Dragons: 4

But the club that have done the most business so far – and it’s perhaps needed – is Catalans, who have confirmed four new recruits for 2026 as it stands.

Half-back Toby Sexton is a seriously high-profile acquisition from Canterbury Bulldogs, and is perhaps the most standout signing across Super League so far for next season.

Wests’ Solomona Faataape is also heading to the south of France along with the Dolphins’ Josh Allen and Salford forward Harvey Wilson.

It will not be the last business they do, either.