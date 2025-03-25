We’re now five rounds into the 2025 Super League season – and clubs are beginning to use the full spread of their squads as injuries and suspensions begin to hit.

That means that, invariably, teams call on players from the lower end of their squad and even their reserve and academy setups.

But some Super League sides are well-established when it comes to fielding homegrown talent anyway, with some of the competition’s biggest clubs having elite-level talent that has come through their own academy pathways.

So as the season settles into a rhythm, which teams have fielded the most academy products: and which are some way behind?

Here’s a look at every club – with the criteria being plain and simple: the players in question were produced by that academy.

Without further ado..

=11. Hull KR: 1

Mikey Lewis

=11. Leigh Leopards: 1

Frankie Halton.

10. Castleford Tigers: 4

George Hill, Cain Robb, Fletcher Rooney, Joe Westerman.

9. Huddersfield Giants: 6

Jack Billington, Leroy Cudjoe, Matty English, Aidan McGowan, Fenton Rogers, Sam Hewitt.

8. Wakefield Trinity: 7

Jack Croft, Josh Griffin, Tom Johnstone, Max Jowitt, Jay Pitts, Oli Pratt, Harvey Smith.

7. Warrington Wolves: 8

Ben Currie, Adam Holroyd, Arron Lindop, Joe Philbin, Toby King, Cai Taylor-Wray, Josh Thewlis, Max Wood.

6. Hull FC: 9

Denive Balmforth, Harvey Barron, Tom Briscoe, Brad Fash, Will Gardiner, Will Hutchinson, Jordan Lane, Lewis Martin, Logan Moy.

5. Wigan Warriors: 10

Liam Byrne, Jacob Douglas, Zach Eckersley, Liam Farrell, Jack Farrimond, Tom Forber, Harvie Hill, Liam Marshall, Junior Nsemba, Harry Smith.

=4. Leeds Rhinos: 11

Alfie Edgell, Morgan Gannon, Ryan Hall, Ash Handley, Tom Holroyd, Riley Lumb, Harry Newman, Jarrod O’Connor, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jack Sinfield, Cameron Smith.

=4. St Helens: 11

Jon Bennison, George Delaney, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Mark Percival, Harry Robertson, Dayon Sambou, Noah Stephens, Jack Welsby, Jake Wingfield.

2. Catalans Dragons: 12

Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Julian Bousquet, Alrix Da Costa, Jordan Dezaria, Ben Garcia, Matthieu Laguerre, Arthur Mourgue, Romain Navarrete, Arthur Romano, Cesar Rouge, Paul Seguier, Fouad Yaha.

1. Salford Red Devils: 13

Leunbou Bardyel-Wells, Lucas Coan, Nathan Connell, Ethan Fitzgerald, Jack Gatcliffe, Harrison Hope, John Hutchings, Logan Lagar, Kai Morgan, Sean Murray, James Shields, Josh Wagstaffe, Finley Yates.