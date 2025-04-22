Ranking Super League clubs by Academy Origin call-ups: Leeds 1st, Hull FC ahead of Hull KR

The squads for this year’s Academy Origin squads have been published: with the stars of the future for Yorkshire and Lancashire set to do battle next month.

There are some familiar names in there, including sons of Super League icons such as Matt Diskin – whose son, Joe, will play for Yorkshire – and ex-Huddersfield prop Suaia Matagi. His son, Chris, will also feature for Yorkshire.

And there are two Super League clubs leading the way when it comes to representation in the squads. Leeds Rhinos have a staggering 11 players on show, with the likes of Presley Cassell, who has already been named in a 21-man squad this year, among the Rhinos contingent that will feature in the two games.

And the Lancashire squad is largely dominated by two clubs: though not one that you may expect. Reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors have just three players across both squads – with St Helens having nine and Warrington Wolves having eight.

Wigan join Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity with a trio of call-ups, as Castleford Tigers have two. Championship side Bradford are the only non-Super League club to have a call-up: highly-rated youngster Cameron Bate, who recently signed a new deal with the Bulls despite significant Super League interest.

They join Huddersfield and Salford with one inclusion: and three Super League clubs have zero players involved. One is understandably surprising – Catalans Dragons! It would represent a major shock if they had a Yorkshire or Lancashire representative, after all.

Leigh Leopards, who are in the process of rebuilding their academy, and Hull KR, are the two without a player in either squad.

Super League (and Championship) clubs ranked by Academy call-ups

Leeds Rhinos: 11

St Helens: 9

Warrington Wolves: 8

Hull FC: 3

Wigan Warriors: 3

Wakefield Trinity: 3

Castleford Tigers: 2

Bradford Bulls: 1

Huddersfield Giants: 1

Salford Red Devils: 1

Catalans Dragons: 0

Hull KR: 0

Leigh Leopards: 0

Yorkshire squad: Alife Lindsay, Alfie Salmon, Archie Sykes, Lloyd Kemp, Callum Kemp, Rio Kassim, Joe Butterfield, Jacob Hardy, Harley Thomas, Marcus Qareqare, George Brown, Joe Diskin, Presley Cassell, Zak Lloyd, Daniel Stelfox, Harry Smith, Jacob Stead, Chris Matagi, Ellis Lingard, Robbie Brook, Rowan Stephenson.

Lancashire squad: Cameron Bate, Fin Bate, Matt Evans, Oliver Garmston, Billy Keeley, Thomas Humphreys, Alfie Tate, Kian McGann, Oscar Knox, Joel Kilgannon, Jake Ramsden, Flynn Holden, Charlie Walker, Lachlan Webster, Ewan Irwin, Kian Stanton, Daniel Regan, Dan Cooper, Shea O’Connor, Austin Daniel, Fin Yeomans.

