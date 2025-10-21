The 2025 Super League season may have only just drawn to a close – but it’s difficult to not already think ahead about what next year may look like on multiple fronts.

With three new teams joining the league, it’s an exciting – albeit uncertain – time for Super League. And many clubs have already pulled the proverbial trigger on their season ticket prices too as they look to get supporters signed up nice and early for 2026.

So far, ten of the 14 clubs have declared their pricing structures for next year: St Helens, York, Catalans and Toulouse are yet to publicise theirs at the time of writing.

But here are how the ten in question fare in terms of their cheapest adult purchase for a new supporter – so renewal discounts are not included given only a handful of clubs offer them.

Starting with the most expensive, and going all the way through to the cheapest: which is HALF the price of the dearest..

10. Leigh Leopards: £330

Leigh’s tiered membership system offers a number of options for supporters, ranging in price right up to a whopping £1,400.

The cheapest option for adults that guarantees access to all 13 home games in 2026 is their White Card – which is currently available for £330. It makes Leigh the most expensive place in Super League to get a season ticket.

=8. Wigan Warriors: £275

For new purchasers, Wigan’s cheapest and most affordable option is a season ticket in the South Stand. That will cost £275 – though existing members can renew for as little as £230.

=8. Hull KR: £275

If you’re lucky enough to be offered the chance to purchase a Hull KR membership in 2026 – there is currently a waiting list – the price points on offer mirror something around the average for the competition.

A £275 season ticket gets you access to all stands at Craven Park except for the West Stand, which is where the tunnel and corporate areas are situated. That price is £325.

7. Warrington Wolves: £265

For their 150th anniversary, the Wire’s cheapest season ticket is found on the South Stand terracing – where an adult can watch the full season for £265.

6. Castleford Tigers: £260

The Tigers have refreshed their membership scheme for the 2026 season, which will mark the club’s centenary year.

They have already had a strong start to sales ahead of Ryan Carr’s arrival, and supporters can access the terraces at Wheldon Road for as little as £260 for the full season.

5. Bradford Bulls: £252

For their return to Super League in 2026, Bradford’s cheapest season ticket price is, perhaps unsurprisingly, to be found on the terraces of Odsal.

It will cost an adult £252 as it stands to get access to the Bulls for a full season.

4. Leeds Rhinos: £240

Leeds consistently offer affordable ticketing and they have done it again next year – with their cheapest season ticket among the most affordable in Super League.

For £240, adults can purchase a ticket in any of the three areas which are terraced: the East Stand, the South Stand or the Western Terrace. Prices go up if you wish to sit down.

3. Wakefield Trinity: £220

Trinity are keeping prices competitive as they look to continue to push on with attendances in 2026 after a brilliant first season back in Super League.

Adults can purchase a full season ticket for the South Stand at the DIY Kitchens Stadium for just £220 – one of the cheapest in the whole competition.

2. Huddersfield Giants: £199

One of only two clubs to offer Super League rugby for under £200 to adults in 2026, the Giants have long been one of the most affordable clubs in the top flight.

That theme has continued next year, with Huddersfield offering a pretty unique pricing structure based on age. If you are under 30, a season ticket is just £110! But if you’re over 30, it’s £199. Either way, that is brilliant value.

1. Hull FC: £165

The cheapest adult season ticket right now for Super League in 2026 comes at Hull FC – where you can watch 13 top-flight games next year for just £165.

That works out at under £13 per game, a remarkably affordable option in the current climate. That ticket comes in the ‘Discount Zone’, which is situated in one corner of the MKM Stadium.