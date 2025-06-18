It’s the halfway point in the 2025 Super League season, and all 12 clubs have had a significant number of home games as the summer months arrive.

That gives us enough of an indicator as to how everyone is performing on one of the most debated and intriguing metrics off the field: attendances.

As the run-in to the end of the season gets underway this week with Round 15 of the campaign, here’s how all 12 clubs rank..

12. Huddersfield Giants: 4,156

We start with Huddersfield, whose crowds have actually dipped a little on last year’s figure of around 4,500.

11. Salford Red Devils: 4,456

Given the troubles Salford have endured off the pitch this season and their subsequent results, the facts their crowds have held stable from 2024 is a great credit to Red Devils fans’ loyalty.

10. Castleford Tigers: 6,689

The bottom three in Super League make up the bottom three on this table, too. Castleford’s number has dipped from last year by over 1,000 fans – but there is still time to make that up as the season goes on. Performances like the one last week against Hull will certainly help, too.

9. Wakefield Trinity: 7,210

What a return to Super League it’s been for Wakefield: on and off the field. They’re averaging a bigger number this year than they have done for years – and they look a good bet to make the play-offs.

8. Leigh Leopards: 7,815

Leigh’s crowd at this stage is around 500 lower than their seasonal average from 2024, but it’s still great – there’s no getting away from that. Keep pushing for the play-offs come the end of the season too, and their figure will likely go up with some big games to come.

7. Catalans Dragons: 8,868

It’s been a pretty bleak season for the Dragons, but they’re still doing well to average just a shade under 9,000 supporters this season. That may go up this week too, with Leigh Leopards set to take a huge following to the south of France.

6. Warrington Wolves: 10,207

Half the competition are still averaging five figures or more at the halfway point in 2025: starting with Warrington Wolves.

5. St Helens: 10,950

It’s a lower than usual number for the Saints at this stage in the season – but not by much, and there’s a couple of important caveats.

First, their inconsistent form will have undoubtedly have contributed a fraction but secondly, they have some big home games to come: including Leeds this Friday and the small matter of the derby with Wigan in the final rounds. Their average will go up above 11,000.

4. Hull KR: 10,995

Hull KR’s figures do have to be taken with a slight pinch of salt given how they never officially reveal them – but this is the number widely reported and accepted by multiple outlets.

It’s a very impressive one, too – with sell-out crowds on a regular basis at Craven Park. That was epitomised last Friday when a record Super League crowd watched them defeat Catalans: with every single fan inside the ground a home one.

3. Hull FC: 15,057

The first of three clubs to be averaging over 15,000 spectators this season – it’s been some turnaround on and off the field for Hull FC.

2. Leeds Rhinos: 15,287

Leeds’ crowds have always done fairly well even during their lean performances of recent seasons: but this year, there is definitely a reason to be at AMT Headingley.

Brad Arthur’s side sit third after a wonderful run of form that’s seen many tip them as serious Grand Final contenders for the first time in a good few years.

1. Wigan Warriors: 17,444

The Warriors are the leaders once again when it comes to fans clicking through the turnstiles in 2025: with a truly astonishing number.

Granted, that has been boosted by a big derby against St Helens and a packed opening night against Leigh Leopards – but the numbers still count on Wigan’s overall average.

With plenty of ticketing initiatives and a clear engagement with the local community, the Warriors’ number should hold fairly steady through the rest of the year, too.