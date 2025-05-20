We’re fast approaching the halfway point of the 2025 Super League season, and we can start to see how every club’s average attendance is faring.

With every team having had at least five home games now, there’s plenty of scope to get a steer on how all 12 are performing in terms of fans coming through the gates.

Here’s the full rundown – from lowest to highest – with some big clubs doing very well indeed.

12. Huddersfield Giants: 4,289

There’s perhaps no surprises with the two teams that sit 12th and 11th – starting with Huddersfield Giants at the foot of the table.

The Giants average just over 4,000 fans so far in 2025.

11. Salford Red Devils: 4,456

And next up, there’s another expected team – Salford Red Devils. They’re also averaging under 4,500 fans but there’s clearly plenty of mitigation with the amount they’ve had to deal with so far in 2025.

10. Castleford Tigers: 6,460

Super League’s bottom three are the bottom three on this list. Castleford’s crowds average below the 6,500 mark so far in 2025, though they do have some bigger home games to come later in the year.

9. Wakefield Trinity: 7,376

It’s been some return to Super League so far for Wakefield on the field – and off it, they’re also impressive.

Yes, they may only have the ninth-highest average attendance so far in 2025 but it’s a number significantly up on their 2023 figure, the last time they were in Super League – when they averaged 4,124, the lowest crowds in the competition.

8. Leigh Leopards: 7,769

Leigh are another club who have some big home occasions to come in the second half of the season – meaning that their average attendance is going to continue to rise.

That said, it’s still a very good number for a club who are now firmly part of Super League.

7. Catalans Dragons: 8,747

Crowds in the south of France have dipped in recent years, but the Dragons still post a very healthy number in 2025.

6. Warrington Wolves: 10,509

Half of the competition are boasting five-figure attendances on average so far in 2025 – a remarkable number that hasn’t happened for a long, long time.

The first of those are Warrington Wolves, who despite some difficult on-field results this year, are still pulling in attendances.

5. Hull KR: 10,883

Next up is Hull KR, who are just shy of the 11,000 mark in 2025 in Super League. Win the Challenge Cup in a few weeks, and you can be almost certain that Craven Park will be packed to the rafters for the rest of the summer.

4. St Helens: 10,950

St Helens are next, with the fourth-highest attendance in Super League in 2025. Their big derby with Wigan Warriors is still to come at home, and they’ve already played some of the teams with poorer away support at the Totally Wicked: so this number will rise.

3. Hull FC: 15,393

Hull’s number may dip over the summer given how they’ve already packed out the MKM Stadium for the Good Friday derby.

But it won’t dip by much – and it’s a very healthy and encouraging rise based on 2024.

2. Leeds Rhinos: 15,433

The top two? Not really many surprises. Leeds Rhinos are second with an average attendance in excess of 15,000. No matter how the results go, AMT Headingley is always busy.

And with Brad Arthur overseeing a revival of sorts this year, this number could continue to go up.

1. Wigan Warriors: 17,444

Top of this particular league? The Super League champions, who have already put a couple of huge gates on at the Brick Community Stadium this year.

They’re heading for the biggest-ever average attendance in Super League history as it stands.