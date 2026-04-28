We’re now a third of the way into the Super League regular season, with every club having had a handful of home fixtures: which means it’s possible to start to see trends in the average attendance figures.

With two more teams in the competition this year, the amount of fans going to games every round is going to be up, that much is certain.

But how are the 14 clubs faring in terms of average crowds? Here they are ranked from least to highest..

14. Huddersfield Giants: 4,348

We’re starting with the club who often sit bottom of lists like this: and 2026 is no different for Huddersfield Giants. They’ve averaged just under 4,500 fans so far from their home fixtures.

13. York Knights: 4,671

However, Huddersfield do have competition at the bottom this season. Newly-promoted York are the first of the three newcomers on this list, with their crowds sitting at just over 4,600. They do have some big teams to welcome to the LNER over the summer months, so they will hope to at least get above 5,000.

12. Toulouse Olympique: 5,365

Next up is another newly-promoted team, with French side Toulouse attracting around 5,500 fans for their home matches since their return to Super League so far. They have a big all-French derby with Catalans later this year though which should be much higher than that.

11. Castleford Tigers: 7,216

It’s been a difficult start to 2026 for Castleford but their crowds are doing well enough so far, with well over 7,000 supporters. That figure includes over 8,000 for their recent defeat to Hull FC and if the Tigers can get going on the field, you’d have to imagine this number will go up by the time the end of the season comes around.

10. Leigh Leopards: 7,733

Another club who are in that bracket are Leigh, who now look to be overcoming a sluggish start to begin to hit some form. They’re averaging close to 8,000 as it stands; that number will go up with some big local derbies still to play at the Leopards Den.

9. Catalans Dragons: 7,955

Just a fraction under 8,000 fans for the Dragons so far in 2026 – which is a slight dip on the number they posted last season. But there is plenty of time for the figures to go up throughout the warmer summer months in France.

8. Wakefield Trinity: 8,024

After such an incredible year last season, Wakefield are flying again on the pitch – and off it too. Their figure is above 8,000 and higher than it was throughout the whole of last season. The good times are certainly upon Trinity at present.

7. Bradford Bulls: 10,208

The Bulls have been perhaps the big success story of Super League when it comes to crowds in 2026. Their number is in five figures, the first of seven clubs to break that milestone – but there was some doubt about whether they’d be able to attract such a number to Odsal straight away. They’ve proven the doubters wrong.

6. Hull KR: 11,082

Hull KR’s number should always be taken with a slight pinch of salt given Rovers’ penchant for not always declaring their crowds but based on the data that’s available so far, it feels about right. That number equates to Craven Park essentially being full most, if not all, weeks – a trend that will continue throughout 2026. Their numbers will hold firm.

5. Warrington Wolves: 11,084

Warrington’s crowds are travelling well – which is unsurprising given how they’ve started 2026. They’re just TWO fans ahead of the reigning champions Hull KR on the averages though!

4. St Helens: 12,484

It’s been a great start to the year for the Saints in terms of results and attendances. They’re in the top four so far for crowd figures, with almost 12,500 on average.

3. Hull FC: 13,302

Despite all the turbulence at Hull so far in 2026 on the pitch, the Black and Whites’ crowds are strong once again. They’ve still got a home derby to come in July too so expect this number to go up even more. While they’re still not quite getting it right in terms of results, there’s no doubting what FC are doing off the pitch is working.

2. Wigan Warriors: 14,205

Wigan’s attendances aren’t quite at the level they were in the last couple of years so far in 2026, but there’s no doubting they remain among the big hitters in a category like this. With the likes of St Helens still to come to the Brick, that number will surely go up.

1. Leeds Rhinos: 15,311

The market leaders in crowds? The club that so often sit at the top of lists like this: Leeds Rhinos. A whopping 15,000-plus average attendance so far, a number which could easily rise over the summer months if the Rhinos remain firmly in title contention. There are good times at Headingley at the minute: both on and off the field.