St Helens have completed the signing of Nene Macdonald on a two-year deal to seemingly round out their squad under Paul Rowley for 2026: and it is safe to say they are flush with high-quality centres.

In reality, Rowley has five first team stars who could not just slot in at centre, but realistically expect to have a good crack at starting there even if everyone is available. There are several others, like Matt Whitley and Tristan Sailor, who could fill in there too.

But the likelihood of a shortage there is unlikely given the abundance of riches the Saints now have in the three-quarter line. Here are some of the possible combinations Rowley can call upon: and who we think might be his first-choice pick..

5. Nene Macdonald and Deon Cross

In reality, Cross is probably the outsider of the four frontline options given how he can play on the wing and the fact Rowley appears to have dropped a hint over his plan for the veteran by giving him the number five.

That means he’s not quite in the strongest possible pairings available, though he could take up an all-former Salford duo with Macdonald if the Saints were short.

4. Mark Percival and Deon Cross

Cross could also link up with Mark Percival if required, but again, there are other more likely options.

3. Nene Macdonald and Harry Robertson

What Rowley’s plan for Harry Robertson is going into 2026 will be fascinating. He is capable of playing fullback, stand-off or centre but it appears for now at least, the teenager will be in the three-quarters.

He has to be a starter if he is fit and available, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him partner Macdonald at some stage.

2. Nene Macdonald and Mark Percival

If Robertson is deployed somewhere else though, that could leave the door ajar for Macdonald to partner Percival in a possible first-choice pairing in the three-quarters.

1. Mark Percival and Harry Robertson

However, if everyone is fit, it’s hard not to imagine that the always-classy Percival and the supremely talented Robertson are still Rowley’s priority pairing. That could mean Macdonald has to maybe settle for a spot on the bench, or even miss out altogether..

Who stands out as the best pairing for you going into 2026, Saints fans?