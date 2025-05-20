The State of Origin isn’t just about Queensland vs New South Wales — for NRL clubs, it’s a mid-season player grab that leaves coaching staff juggling their line-ups while their stars head off for rep duty.

With just six premiership points (three wins) separating the top four from the dreaded wooden spoon, the NRL has never been more hotly contested. Between injuries and representative duties, club depth will be tested over the coming months in the lead-up to the finals.

With Game I of the Ampol State of Origin 2026 just over a week away, coaches Billy Slater and Laurie Daley have unveiled extended squads that might frighten the pants off NRL club coaches and fans alike.

Love Rugby League is here to break down the numbers and reveal which NRL teams are hit hardest by the Origin call-ups. We have included the extended squads for both New South Wales and Queensland heading into Game I.

Three clubs share the dubious honour of being hit hardest for Game I in 2025, each losing five players to Origin duty: Melbourne Storm, Penrith Panthers, and the Sydney Roosters.

Teams we usually associate with success, such as the Panthers and Storm, are heavily stripped of their key spine players. Meanwhile, two clubs have escaped without losing a single player ahead of Game I — leaving them free to focus solely on their NRL campaigns.

Melbourne Storm – 5 players

For the ever-consistent Storm, it’s inevitable that key playmakers, and Queensland staples like Cameron Munster and Harry Grant will be sorely missed.

However, Jahrome Hughes has proven time and time again he is more than capable of steering the juggernaut when Origin or injury beckons. With fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen back to his best, the Melbourne system will undoubtedly find a way to not just survive – but thrive.

Xavier Coates

Cameron Munster

Harry Grant

Trent Loiero

Stefano Utoikamanu

Penrith Panthers – 5 players

The Panthers too have an Origin heavy spine including Nathan Cleary, and Dylan Edwards. Mix in the Aussie captain Isaah Yeo and there’s a huge void to be filled.

However, this year with Steven Crighton and Jarome Luai moving onto other clubs – the Panthers squad should have more stability during Origin through their replacements.

Coach Cleary’s 2026 campaign has been less than desirable. And just as the Panthers seem to be gaining some on-field traction, with their talent pool heavily poached, the club is facing their biggest test in more than half a decade.

Dylan Edwards

Brian To’o

Nathan Cleary

Liam Martin

Isaah Yeo

Sydney Roosters – 5 players

The Roosters are going to be clucking for depth after loosing four of their strongest impact players in and around the ruck – especially hard man Spencer Leniu. Already facing injury problems and rostering issues, the added loss of young-gun Robert Toia could leave Chooks vulnerable around the edges. The fact they retain James Tedesco might be their saving grace as they try and keep touch with the top eight.

Robert Toia

Lindsay Collins

Angus Crichton

Connor Watson

Spencer Leniu

North Queensland Cowboys – 4 players

It’s make or break for the North Queensland team. The Cowboys are the only Queensland team sitting in the top eight… but only just! It will be interesting to see how they go without their star power heading into the Origin series. Dearden’s form could have easily placed him as the Queensland No 7, if only loyalty didn’t mean so much up north. Instead, he will come off the bench in the strategic number 14 position – which has been a key to the Maroons success the last decade.

Reuben Cotter

Jeremiah Nanai

Tom Dearden

Reece Robson

Brisbane Broncos – 3 players

A low Origin turn-out for the Broncos with only three players picked across both extended squads. It used to be young guns that held Brisbane together during the Origin period – now, it will be dad’s army of Ben Hunt and Adam Reynolds – both who have played Origin. Injuries to Reece Walsh and Selwyn Cobbo don’t help the club’s weekly availability. But at least Jesse Arthars should be fine to back-up unless he is called into the squad.

Patrick Carrigan

Jesse Arthars

Payne Haas

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs – 3 players

Apart from their big ‘whoopsie’ loss against the Broncos, the top Dogs continue to shine. Stephen Crichton is no doubt a big loss for the Bulldogs, but if Canterbury has showed us anything this season, it’s that they are a team who fight for each other no matter who is on the field. I think we can expect the Dogs to rise to the occasion.

Kurt Mann

Stephen Crichton

Max King

Gold Coast Titans – 3 players

Big Tino Fa’asuamaleaui missed out on the Origin series for Queensland last year due to injury, and boy, didn’t they feel it. The Maroons were totally out-muscled on the pitch in games two and three. In saying that, the Titans are at risk of the same thing, losing three of their star pack players will mean the Titans will be put to the test in and around the middle. Gold Coast coach Des Hasler has his work cut out over the next couple of months to keep the Titans and his coaching career alive.

Moeaki Fotuaika

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

Beau Fermor

Dolphins – 2 players

The Hammer (Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow ) is the Hammer. A freak talent. He is total game breaker for the Dolphins and Queensland. Alongside Herbie Farnworth at the Dolphins, the pair have been breaking games wide open to keep Phins-up and (sightly) on track in Brisbane. It will be interesting to see how much impact is lost at the Dolphins, who sit equal last on the NRL ladder with eight premiership points.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles – 2 players

This period will be a good chance for Manly to see what life will be like without Daly Cherry-Evans next season. The club has less on the line, motoring along comfortably, sitting inside the top eight. Hard to say if coach Anthony Seibold will use this moment to try out some new combinations, or try and play it safe? Either way, Cherry-Evans is still unsigned for 2026 and will be eager to impress on the run into November 1.

Daly Cherry-Evans

Haumole Olakau’atu

Parramatta Eels – 2 players

Parramatta give up two absolute guns who just can’t do enough to get their team over the line. Sitting second last on the NRL live latter on eight points, it’s likely to stay that way when you remove Moses’ kicking game from the team. Sadly, for Parra fans if NSW do well with this pair, they’re unlikely to make the eight from here.

Zac Lomax

Mitchell Moses

South Sydney Rabbitohs – 2 players

The Rabbitohs under super coach Wayne Bennett have been the quiet achievers this season. While not overly impressing, they’re doing enough to get the job done and ticking over wins. Bennett will see this as an opportunity to challenge his team to rise in the absence of Latrell Mitchell. They will be one of the teams to watch.

Latrell Mitchell

Campbell Graham

Canberra Raiders – 1 player

The Raiders are having a cracking open to their season and are outright third behind the blazing Bulldogs and wonderful Warriors. They’ve come across some unlucky losses, but they’re consistent and real contenders.

Losing the workhorse that is Hudson Young will be noticed, but coach Ricky Stewart will be rejoicing in the retention of Corey Horsburgh and Xavier Savage, who were both tipped to be selected for the honours. They will need all the firepower they can get when they play a red-hot NZ Warriors team this weekend.

Hudson Young

Newcastle Knights – 1 player

The one-man team of Kalyn Ponga is a big set-back for the Novocastrians. Unlikely as it may be, perhaps a tight and galvanizing week without the highest paid NRL player calling the shots will give the Knights the belief they can do it without the Queensland fullback. In a small boost the club, veteran Queensland player Dane “Origin” Gagai was left out of Slaters 20-man-squad and will be fronting up for the Knights against the rocky Panthers.

Kalyn Ponga

New Zealand Warriors – 1 player

Barnett has been solid all year, but then again so has the entire Warriors squad. If anything, the Warriors will probably be looking to do their front-rower proud in his absence.

Mitchell Barnett

St George Illawarra Dragons – 1 player

When we talk about all around athletes, this bloke’s name always comes up. Val Holmes will be lacing up for his 20th appearance in Maroon colours. The Dragons still have tonnes of experience around the park being led by Damian Cook and Clint Gutherson. Origin probably favours the Red V who next take on the struggling Knights.

Valentine Holmes

Wests Tigers – 0 players

With the omission of Jarome Luai form the NSW Blues squad, the Wests Tigers have a good opportunity to come together and put in some good performances. Benji Marshall’s boys are only two points out of the top eight. What an opportunity!

Cronulla Sharks – 0 players

Sharks are sitting firmly in fifth position the NRL ladder. With no disruptions, a good run here could cement their chances of a final birth.