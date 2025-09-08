Hull FC have completed another piece of medium-term recruitment and retention with half-back Aidan Sezer agreeing a new one-year contract extension at the club.

Sezer still had 12 months left on his deal with the Black and Whites but Hull have added another year onto that contract to ensure he remains with the club until the end of the 2027 season.

Their squad is certainly coming together, but there are some tricky recruitment and retention calls still to make. Here are the ones that stand out for us.

4. A decision to be made on Jed Cartwright

He still has one year left on his contract but FC’s young squad is evolving all the time and there are some fantastic young forwards who look set to stake a claim for a place in John Cartwright’s squad in 2026.

Where does that leave Cartwright’s son? It’s tricky. He’s been limited to just 11 appearances this season and while he has one year left on his contract, discussions have probably already started about his long-term future with the club.

It’s a big call to make.

3. Tom Briscoe: Deal or no deal?

He’s been in outstanding form this year whether asked to play centre or wing, and there are hints already that Hull may look to keep the veteran winger at the club in 2026.

There’s now only a smattering of players officially still off-contract later on this year at the Black and Whites, with Briscoe one of them. He’s 35 now, but Briscoe proved on Sunday he can still score at the highest level – and he’ll be a vital sounding board and guide for both Lewis Martin and Harvey Barron.

It’d be a surprise if he wasn’t kept around.

2. Do they go into the market after Herman Ese’ese’s blow?

It will be interesting to see how Hull react to the setback concerning Herman Ese’ese, who could miss a fair chunk of the 2026 season due to a ruptured Achilles.

Of course, Ese’ese will be back at some stage but in the short and medium-term, it’s interesting to consider what the Black and Whites will do, and whether they’d perhaps be tempted to go into the market to look for another middle.

That could be Ligi Sao, who could benefit from Jordan Rapana’s retirement given how it frees up a quota spot. Or it could be someone else. But it’s a tricky call to make, given how their best middle will return midway through next year.

1. Lock Matty Laidlaw dow

Hull have already given the young forward an extra year but he showed in Sunday’s derby that he is a player with big potential and plenty of improvement still in his game.

Still only 21, you would imagine that if he continued on this trajectory, that deal will get extended again in the near future.