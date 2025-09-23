Ranking every Super League team’s home record in 2025: Hull KR near perfect as Hull FC 9th…

‘Home advantage’: the competitive edge a sports team gains by playing in their own venue, supported by factors including familiarity, the support of the crowd and the disadvantage away teams face in having to travel.

It’s a term we hear a lot in sport, and rugby league is no different in that regard, but some clubs manage to make playing at home count more than others.

And looking at how the Super League table would shape up this year if it was solely based on how many points teams managed to take on home soil, that’s evident for all to see.

2025’s ‘home table’ is pretty much a mirror image of the actual Super League ladder, but there are a handful of outliers.

Perhaps the biggest is Hull FC, who managed to take just nine points all year at the MKM Stadium from a possible 26.

Had they taken just a handful more, they’d have comfortably made the top six and be looking forward to a play-off campaign now.

Without further ado, here is the 2025 Super League ‘home table’ in its entirety, from bottom to top…

12. Salford Red Devils – 4 points (PD: -332)

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley

P:13, W:2, D:0, L:11

11. Huddersfield Giants – 6 points (PD: -166)

P:13, W:3, D:0, L:10

10. Castleford Tigers – 8 points (PD: -189)

P:13, W:4, D:0, L:9

9. Hull FC – 9 points (PD: -31)

P:13, W:4, D:1, L:8

8. Catalans Dragons – 10 points (PD: -76)

Catalans Dragons head coach Joel Tomkins

P:13, W:5, D:0, L:8

7. Warrington Wolves – 12 points (PD: -40)

P:13, W:6, D:0, L:7

6. Wakefield Trinity – 16 points (PD: +140)

P:13, W:8, D:0, L:5

5. Leeds Rhinos – 18 points (PD: +122)

P:13, W:9, D:0, L:4

4. St Helens – 18 points (PD: +264)

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens

P:13, W:9, D:0, L:4

3. Leigh Leopards – 20 points (PD: +134)

P:13, W:10, D:0, L:3

2. Wigan Warriors – 20 points (PD: +241)

P:13, W:10, D:0, L:3

1. Hull KR – 22 points (PD: +257)

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters

P:13, W:11, D:0, L:2