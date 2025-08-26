Ranking every Super League side’s home record in 2025: Leeds Rhinos 2nd, Hull FC 9th…

Home is where the heart is… for some teams.

There’s a reason the term ‘home advantage’ exists. But whatever sport you’re playing, it’s up to you to make it count.

Rugby league is no different, and there are certainly some Super League sides that are better at making their home ground a fortress than others.

Ranking every Super League side’s home record in 2025

Here, we rank all 12 of the teams in Super League by their records at home this year. To keep it fair given that sides have played a different number of home games, we’ve used points percentage – so how many points each team has taken from the maximum number available to them.

For example, if a team had played at home ten times and won nine of them (9/10), their percentage would stand at 90. No one in the competition has been *that* good in front of their own fans this year, though!

Only Super League games count, so any home games teams may have had in the Challenge Cup in 2025 are excluded.

And every home game in Super League counts, including any that may have been moved venue like Huddersfield’s game against Wigan at Dewsbury.

The Giants were still the hosts and ended up losing, so that game has gone against them just as much as any defeat they’ve suffered at the Accu Stadium this term.

It’s also worth clarifying that where two sides had the exact same record, we’ve split them based upon their points difference in home games so far this season.

Without further ado, here is that full ranking, starting from the lowest points percentage…

12. Salford Red Devils – 18.18% (4/22)*

Home record: Played: 11, Won: 2, Drawn: 0, Lost: 9, Points Difference: -295

*Includes 48-0 walkover awarded to Wakefield upon cancellation of Round 22 fixture due to player welfare concerns

11. Huddersfield Giants – 18.18% (4/22)

Home record: Played: 11, Won: 2, Drawn: 0, Lost: 9, Points Difference: -154

10. Castleford Tigers – 25% (6/24)

Home record: Played: 12, Won: 3, Drawn: 0, Lost: 9, Points Difference: -193

Home record: Played: 10, Won: 3, Drawn: 1, Lost: 6, Points Difference: -25

8. Catalans Dragons – 41.6% (10/24)

Home record: Played: 12, Won: 5, Drawn: 0, Lost: 7, Points Difference: -40

7. Warrington Wolves – 54.54% (12/22)

Home record: Played: 11, Won: 6, Drawn: 0, Lost: 5, Points Difference: -5

6. Wakefield Trinity – 54.54% (12/22)

Home record: Played: 11, Won: 6, Drawn: 0, Lost: 5, Points Difference: +78

5. Leigh Leopards – 70% (14/20)

Home record: Played: 10, Won: 7, Drawn: 0, Lost: 3, Points Difference: +62

4. Wigan Warriors – 72.72% (16/22)

Home record: Played: 11, Won: 8, Drawn: 0, Lost: 3, Points Difference: +169

3. St Helens – 72.72% (16/22)

Home record: Played: 11, Won: 8, Drawn: 0, Lost: 3, Points Difference: +276

Home record: Played: 12, Won: 9, Drawn: 0, Lost: 3, Points Difference: +130

1. Hull KR – 80% (16/20)

Home record: Played: 10, Won: 8, Drawn: 0, Lost: 2, Points Difference: +231