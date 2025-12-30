The 2026 Super League season is fast approaching, and all 14 coaches will be full of optimism that they can lead their respective clubs to successful campaigns.

Some are heading in off the back of unprecedented success and real seasons of progression in 2025, while others arguably start under pressure before a ball has been kicked.

But over their careers to date, how do all the current Super League coaches compare to one another in terms of win percentage? We’ve crunched the data and put together a ranking.

Two men haven’t officially coached a Super League game yet so they don’t count here: Bradford Bulls boss Kurt Haggerty and Castleford Tigers coach Ryan Carr.

But in terms of the other 12, here are how they stack up against the field..

12. Mark Applegarth: 14.8%

Applegarth returns to Super League with a new club and as a much better coach than the one who was dealt an incredibly tough hand at Wakefield Trinity in 2023.

He has coached one full year in Super League, 27 games, and won just four. But he’ll hope to fare much better with York Knights ahead of their debut season in 2026.

11. Sylvain Houles: 18.5%

Next up is another man who has only had one full season in Super League – and it was a struggle. Sylvain Houles’ sole season as Toulouse coach at the highest level saw him win just five wins from 27 games. Like Applegarth, he will hope for better times in 2026!

10. Luke Robinson: 30.4%

The Huddersfield Giants head coach has just finished his first full year, having taken charge of the club midway through the 2024 season. His win percentage equates to around three victories in every 10 games, with 14 wins from 46 matches.

9. Joel Tomkins: 31.3%

Tomkins is about to embark on his first full season as a Super League head coach. He picked up five wins in his 16 matches in the Catalans hot-seat during 2025, putting him just above Robinson on the averages.

8. Paul Rowley: 42.3%

Across a couple of clubs, Rowley has been a head coach for 111 Super League matches – with most of them at Salford. He has 47 victories to his name thus far – a number he will expect to add a lot to in 2026 when he begins life as St Helens coach.

7, John Cartwright: 48.1%

Cartwright is the third man on this list to have coached just one full season in Super League so far. He took Hull FC to the brink of the Super League play-offs in 2025, with a symmetrical record of 13 wins and 13 defeats – along with a lesser-spotted draw – for a win percentage a shade over 48.

6. Daryl Powell: 55.3%

Into the play-off places – and the man who has coached more Super League matches than anyone else by some distance! Powell passed through 400 games at the highest level as a coach last year, and he’s got a fantastic record given his longevity. Powell has won 223 matches from 403: he’s the first of six coaches that have a win ratio better than one in two.

5. Sam Burgess: 55.45%

Just above Powell is Warrington Wolves boss Burgess, who has been in charge for two full seasons and, despite some struggles in 2025, has a win percentage in excess of 50%. He has 31 victories so far from 55 games.

4. Brad Arthur: 60.5%

In his 18 months in England, Arthur has the fourth-best win percentage of all the current coaches plying their trade in Super League. He has led Leeds to 23 wins from his 38 games so far, and he will hope to continue that fine form going into 2026.

3. Adrian Lam: 61.8%

Lam has been a head coach in Super League exclusively inside the Wigan borough, with a spell at the Warriors followed by a successful stint with Leigh Leopards. He has over 100 wins to his name, a League Leaders’ Shield during his stint at Wigan and a place in the Leopards’ history thus far..

2. Willie Peters: 72.4%

There doesn’t need to be too many guesses to work out who our top two are here. Second place goes to Hull KR boss Peters, who has been in England for three years and lost just 24 league games to bring out a win ratio at over 70 per cent. Very impressive: but not quite top!

1. Matt Peet: 75.7%

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the dominance he’s enjoyed at the top end of the sport, it’s Peet who has the best win percentage of any coach in Super League. He’s led Wigan Warriors in 115 matches in the competition, and won 87 of them – as well as a pretty significant haul of trophies. He remains the gold standard when it comes to coaching and win ratios in the UK.