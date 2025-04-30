The 12 current Super League coaches have all had varied careers in the dugout: both in terms of length and success.

Some have been coaching for over 20 years – while others are taking their very first steps at the highest level.

And that got us thinking: out of all the coaches currently in Super League, which have the best win percentage at the highest level?

So we’ve crunched the numbers. Including games as a Super League or NRL head coach only – Championship is excluded from this particular discussion – here’s how all 12 men have performed at the highest level so far..

12. Luke Robinson 26.67%

Robinson has had two stints in charge of Huddersfield: a short-lived spell in the 2020 season, before taking charge midway through last year. He’s 30 games into his coaching career, and has eight wins.

He will hope for his first win of 2025 this weekend at a happy hunting ground for the Giants: Magic Weekend.

11. Danny McGuire: 35%

McGuire’s coaching career is very much in its infancy compared to some other experienced coaches on this list. A short spell in charge of Hull KR, as well as the early stages of his time as Castleford Tigers head coach, have returned seven wins from 20 games.

10. John Cartwright: 46.08%

Hull coach John Cartwright has had a lengthy career in the NRL, including a long stint as coach of Gold Coast. He took charge of the Titans from 2007 to 2014, on almost 200 occasions – winning 87 of them.

At the time of writing, he’s won seven of his 12 Hull games too – for a combined win ratio of just over 46 per cent.

9. Paul Rowley: 48%

Rowley enjoyed immense success outside of Super League as head coach of both Leigh and Toronto Wolfpack – before stepping into the role as a top-flight coach in 2022 with Salford Red Devils.

He’s won 48 of his 100 games as head coach.

8. Brad Arthur: 51.92%

One of two coaches on this list to have had huge stints coaching in the NRL, Arthur took charge of Parramatta on over 250 occasions: 264, to be exact. He won 137 of them.

At Leeds, he has a similar win ratio – 11 wins from 21 games for a combined ratio of better than one win in every two games.

7. Steve McNamara: 54.96%

Only one other Super League boss has coached more games at the highest level of the sport than current Catalans Dragons chief Steve McNamara: who recently passed through 350 matches as a head coach.

His career in the dugout began all the way back in 2006 at Bradford in the wake of Brian Noble’s exit from the Bulls. He remained in charged until 2010 before taking the England job and having a stint as an assistant in Australia. He returned to Super League in 2018 with Catalans – where he has remained ever since.

His record of almost 55% win rate is over a staggering 353 games.

6. Daryl Powell: 57.07%

The most experienced coach in Super League by some distance is current Wakefield boss Powell, who has a coaching career spanning over 20 years. Had we included his glittering spell at Featherstone, his games coached – and win rate – would be much, much higher!

But even without that, it’s mightily impressive. Over 400 games as a head coach at the likes of Leeds, Castleford, Warrington and now Trinity, and well over 200 wins for a win ratio of over 57 per cent.

5. Adrian Lam: 61%

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has overseen a glorious period of success at the Leigh Sports Village, guiding them from the Championship to the upper echelons of Super League.

As discussed at the top, our ratio here doesn’t include that stellar Championship season of 2022 – which does bump his number down a bit! But across his time as coach of both Leigh and Wigan, Lam has won 61 per cent of his matches at the highest level.

4. Paul Wellens: 62.47%

Saints coach Paul Wellens is fourth on this list, having had a pretty decent start to his early years as a head coach.

Granted, he and all associated with St Helens would be hoping for better as 2025 rolls on, but a record of 47 wins from 75 games so far is not to be sniffed at. It’s only beaten by three men, in fact.

3. Sam Burgess: 71.11%

The top three will come as no surprise – nor will their order, perhaps. But the trio all boast a phenomenal win ratio of over 70 per cent, starting with Warrington coach Sam Burgess.

In his 45 matches as a head coach, he’s won 32 of them – and been to a Challenge Cup final already, too.

2. Willie Peters: 71.43%

Just a fraction ahead of Burgess – thanks largely to the beginning of this season – is Hull KR coach Willie Peters, who also boasts a very impressive win ratio number.

Peters has won 71 per cent of his 77 competitive games as a head coach, all of which have been with the Robins since taking charge at the beginning of the 2023 season. That includes a blockbuster beginning to 2025.

1. Matt Peet: 77.06%

There is perhaps no surprise about the man who sits at the top of this list: the all-conquering Wigan boss, Matt Peet.

Since taking charge at the beginning of 2022, Peet has overseen a golden era for rugby league in the town. They have won everything on offer, some of those trophies multiple times, culminating in an historic quadruple last year in 2024.

It goes without saying that win ration of 77 per cent will dip in the years to come – it’s only natural. But right now, it’s an utterly astonishing number.