We’re now just days away from finding out every clubs’ IMG score for the 2025 season – which will go a long way to determining who is playing in Super League in 2026.

As we now know, the maximum score of 20 is split across five different criteria and one of those that it’s now possible to plot out is the attendance score, which earns clubs a significant chunk of the score.

Every club is measured on the three-year average they have posted on the turnstiles: so for this season, that is the 2023, 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

Based on those three-year average figures, clubs will receive the following points in the IMG gradings with a maximum of 2.50 points available to claim:

Up to 1,500 – 0.75 points

1,501 – 3,000 – 1.50 points

3,001 – 7,500 – 2.00 points

7,501 or higher – 2.50 points

And this year, there are a handful of clubs who are moving across the categories: some up, some down. By our figures – though IMG’s official numbers may slightly deviate as they use different metrics to measure the gates – there are four Super League clubs due to get 2.00 points, and eight who will get 2.50 points.

But there is one club who is losing 0.5 points from last year, and one who is gaining 0.5 points. Here is the full-run through.

Castleford Tigers: 2.00 points (down by 0.5)

The big losers here? Castleford Tigers, who worked so hard to get up into the highest bracket last year with some booming attendance figures – but are now set to drop down.

An average of just 6,844 this season means they fall under the highest threshold by just 177 fans – and lose 0.5 of an IMG point in the process.

2023 average: 7,186

2024 average: 7,941

2025 average: 6,844

Three-year average: 7,324

Catalans Dragons: 2.50 points (-)

No dramas for the Dragons; their crowds have fallen slightly this season but it’s still not enough to bring them close to the 7,500 threshold over the course of the last three seasons.

2023 average: 9,123

2024 average: 9,162

2025 average: 8,661

Three-year average: 8,982

Huddersfield Giants: 2.00 points (-)

Unchanged for the Giants, whose crowds continue to slide following a difficult few seasons.

2023 average: 5,247

2024 average: 4,532

2025 average: 4,226

Three-year average: 4,668

Hull FC: 2.50 points (-)

Hull are hopeful of pushing towards Grade A status this season – but their attendance score won’t get a boost after it was already in the highest bracket.

2023 average: 12,355

2024 average: 10,975

2025 average: 12,159

Three-year average: 11,830

Hull KR: 2.50 points (-)

Hull KR’s three-year average is now within touching distance of the 10,000 mark. No danger whatsoever for their 2,50 IMG points as a result of being in the highest threshold.

2023 average: 8,770

2024 average: 9,883

2025 average: 11,271

Three-year average: 9,975

Leeds Rhinos: 2.50 points (-)

Another strong year on the attendance front for Leeds, who have put almost 1,000 fans on their average gate from this time last year. They continue to be one of the standard-bearers in Super League when it comes to crowds and they are clearly never in any danger of dropping out of the highest bracket in this part of the grading.

2023 average: 13,805

2024 average: 14,035

2025 average: 14,999

Three-year average: 14,280

Leigh Leopards: 2.50 points (up by 0.5)

The Leopards are the big winners this time around. Already a Grade A club, results like this will strengthen that position further after they were able to secure an extra 0.5 points on the gradings thanks to their crowds.

Attendances have gone up again at the Leigh Sports Village and when you remove their 2022 figures, their three-year average is now well above the 7,501 threshold for maximum points here.

2023 average: 7,254

2024 average: 8,391

2025 average: 8,826

Three-year average: 8,157

Salford Red Devils: 2.00 points (-)

It’s perhaps understandable that Salford’s crowd figures have continued to go down this season given the well-documented financial issues the club has faced. However, they’re in no danger of dropping into the next threshold down in the IMG attendance category – and they’re some way off going up a level, too.

2023 average: 5,291

2024 average: 4,646

2025 average: 4,068

Three-year average: 4,668

St Helens: 2.50 points (-)

Another club in absolutely no danger of ever dropping out of the top bracket – even though their average attendance dipped by around 1,500 supporters this season.

2023 average: 12,695

2024 average: 13,105

2025 average: 11,623

Three-year average: 12,474

Wakefield Trinity: 2.00 points (-)

It will likely be another couple of years until Wakefield can go up to the highest bracket in this part of the criteria – and who knows if the IMG gradings will even continue to be around at that point!

But one thing is certain: Trinity are a club on the up, and their crowds are now rising rapidly. This year though, their score remains unchanged.

2023 average: 4,319

2024 average: 5,268

2025 average: 7,788

Three-year average: 5,792

Warrington Wolves: 2.50 points (-)

The Wire’s crowds have held strong over the last three years: and remarkably consistent.

2023 average: 10,894

2024 average: 10,065

2025 average: 10,404

Three-year average: 10,454

Wigan Warriors: 2.50 points (-)

The Warriors posted the biggest-ever average attendance ever seen in a single season this year, with over 17,000 fans at the Brick on a regular basis. They don’t need to worry about dropping out of the top threshold any time soon!

2023 average: 13,494

2024 average: 14,910

2025 average: 17,088

Three-year average: 15,164