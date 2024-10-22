Ranking every Super League club’s IMG attendance score with eight sides claiming maximum points

We’re under 48 hours away from IMG’s gradings being released and discovering who will play in which league come 2025.

2.50 of the total 20 points available to each club from the game’s new decision makers come through attendances, awarded based upon an average over the last three seasons as follows.

Up to 1,500 – 0.75 IMG points

1,501 – 3,000 – 1.50 IMG points

3,001 – 7,500 – 2.00 IMG points

7,501 or higher – 2.50 IMG points

So, over the course of the 2022, 2023 and 2024 campaigns combined, clubs need to have averaged crowds of 7,501 or higher to earn the maximum of 2.50 IMG points.

Below, we take a look at how many of those 2.50 IMG points each expected Super League club will earn, so included in that is Wakefield Trinity – the side expected to be officially promoted come Wednesday morning.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Ranking EVERY club’s IMG performance score with Wakefield Trinity among big winners

How many IMG points every Super League club’s average attendance will earn them

It’s worth noting that the below are all expectations and NOT official scores. That’s because IMG‘s version of club’s attendances could be different to the one we – and you all – understand.

IMG take attendances based upon the number of fans who actually attend a game. Often, clubs will publish attendance figures which include season ticket holders and matchday ticket holders even if they don’t actually attend the game.

Realistically, there shouldn’t be that much variation, but there could be a bit.

The other thing to note is that average attendance only takes regular season home games into contention. Play-off matches, cup games and everything else in-between do not count.

Without further ado, here is how (we think) the points will be allocated…

LRL RECOMMENDS: The clubs set for major IMG grading boosts including Leigh Leopards and Bradford Bulls

0.75 IMG Points

None

1.50 IMG points

None

2.00 IMG points

Four clubs are expected to receive 2.00 points from IMG for their attendances, and that includes Leigh Leopards and Wakefield.

For Leigh, it’s the 2022 season which has hampered them – with their average attendances over the last two years more than double the one from that year.

Then under the ‘Centurions’ tagline, Leigh spent 2022 in the Championship. Come the end of 2025, you’d expect them to be comfortably above the 7,500-mark over the previous three seasons and then duly they’ll receive 2.50 points from IMG.

Wakefield still have work to do if they’re to move anywhere near the 7,500 average mark. They averaged 5,268 in the Championship this year, thought that’s actually their highest average over the last three years!

Listed from highest average over the last three seasons to lowest…

Leigh Leopards – 6,221

2022 average: 3,018

2023 average: 7,254

2024 average: 8,391

Total: 18,663

Huddersfield Giants – 4,975

2022 average: 5,144

2023 average: 5,247

2024 average: 4,532

Total: 14,923

Salford Red Devils – 4,822

2022 average: 4,529

2023 average: 5,291

2024 average: 4,646

Total: 14,466

Wakefield Trinity – 4,734

2022 average: 4,613

2023 average: 4,319

2024 average: 5,268

Total: 14,200

LRL RECOMMENDS: An outrageously good Super League Dream Team of Papua New Guinea stars

2.50 IMG points

Eight of the 12 clubs set to be in the top-flight next season take home maximum points from IMG where attendance is concerned.

There are four clubs whose average over the last three seasons sits in five figures, and they’re pretty comfortably over the 7,500 mark.

The only club who, realistically, are close to the bone in terms of the additional 0.5 IMG points you receive for getting above 7,500 are Castleford Tigers.

They are just 57 spectators above that required figure, and will need a minimum average of 7,373 fans at The Jungle in 2025 to retain their spot at the top table of attendances heading into 2026 providing the guidelines remain the same.

Listed from highest average over the last three seasons to lowest…

Leeds Rhinos – 13,594

2022 average: 12,940

2023 average: 13,805

2024 average: 14,035

Total: 40,780

Wigan Warriors – 13,561

2022 average: 12,278

2023 average: 13,494

2024 average: 14,910

Total: 40,682

St Helens – 12,551

2022 average: 11,851

2023 average: 12,695

2024 average: 13,105

Total: 37,651

Hull FC – 11,365

2022 average: 10,763

2023 average: 12,355

2024 average: 10,975

Total: 34,093

Warrington Wolves – 9,893

2022 average: 8,719

2023 average: 10,894

2024 average: 10,065

Total: 29,678

Hull KR – 8,814

2022 average: 7,788

2023 average: 8,770

2024 average: 9,883

Total: 26,441

Catalans Dragons – 8,785

2022 average: 8,068

2023 average: 9,123

2024 average: 9,162

Total: 26,353

Castleford Tigers – 7,557

2022 average: 7,542

2023 average: 7,186

2024 average: 7,941

Total: 22,669

LRL RECOMMENDS: The clubs who are set for IMG score drops including Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC