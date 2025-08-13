The inaugural season of Super League using the captain’s challenge concept is coming to a conclusion: and it’s safe to say clubs are still getting to grips with it.

There has definitely been an improvement of sorts, with some questionable early-season challenges now replaced by a few more successful ones.

But on the whole, it’s clear some teams – and some captains – have a bit of work to do over the winter to hone their challenging techniques!

Here’s how every club ranks with six rounds to go, starting with..

12. Leigh Leopards: 23%

..a surprise! Leigh are among the favourites to reach the Grand Final this year and sit very handily placed with six rounds to go.

But when it comes to the challenge, they’re the worst in Super League – having won just THREE all season long!

Challenge record: 13 made, 9 upheld, 1 inconclusive, 3 overturned

11. Wakefield Trinity: 23.5%

Next up are another team with Grand Final aspirations, Wakefield Trinity. Their captain, Mike McMeeken, has won just four challenges out of a whopping 17 so far in 2025, meaning they also have a success rate worse than 25 per cent.

Challenge record: 17 made, 10 upheld, 3 inconclusive, 4 overturned

10. Salford Red Devils: 30%

It’s far from Salford’s biggest issue, obviously. But their record with captain’s challenge also isn’t great, and is among the worst in Super League. They’ve successfully overturned six of their 20 challenges so far.

Challenge record: 20 made, 14 upheld, 6 overturned

=9. Catalans Dragons and Hull KR: 33.3%

Next up are two teams tied with the exact same success rate. Catalans and Hull KR are enjoying – or enduring, in the case of the former – very different seasons in 2025, but they’re just as bad as one another when it comes to challenging the officials.

Hull KR have won five of their 15 attempts, with Catalans seven of 21.

Catalans record: 21 made, 11 upheld, 3 inconclusive, 7 overturned

Hull KR record: 15 made, 8 upheld, 2 inconclusive, 5 overturned

7. Huddersfield Giants: 36.8%

The Giants have challenged more than most clubs – 19 in total – but still only managed to win seven of them.

Challenge record: 19 made, 9 upheld, 3 inconclusive, 7 overturned

6. Wigan Warriors: 37.5%

Incredibly, as we enter the top half of this list, the success rate is still well below 40 per cent!

The defending champions have won six of their 16 captain’s challenges, with two inconclusive and eight unsuccessful.

Challenge record: 16 made, 8 upheld, 2 inconclusive, 6 overturned

=4. Hull FC and St Helens: 40%

No side has more successful challenges in 2025 than Hull FC, with ten in total. However, they’ve also made the most challenges of any side – 25 in 21 rounds. That means their success rate is down at 40 per cent.

That’s the same as St Helens, who have the same percentage but with fewer challenges: just 15 in total.

Hull record: 25 made, 10 upheld, 5 inconclusive, 10 overturned

St Helens record: 15 made, 9 upheld, 6 overturned

3. Leeds Rhinos: 42.9%

The Rhinos were top of this list earlier in the season but despite continuing their fine form under Brad Arthur, their success rate on the challenge has dipped.

That said, a record of six successes from 14 is still in the top three in Super League.

Challenge record: 14 made, 8 upheld, 6 overturned

2. Warrington Wolves: 46.6%

And bizarrely, the top two is made up of teams who have had pretty miserable seasons by their own standards. Warrington have a record just shy of 50 per cent, with seven successful challenges from 15 attempts. It’s a record bettered by only one club..

Challenge record: 15 made, 6 upheld, 2 inconclusive, 7 overturned

1. Castleford Tigers: 50%

And that club is Castleford Tigers! They’ve challenged the officials 20 times so far in 2025, and have managed to win ten of them – the joint-most in the competition alongside Hull FC.

So while it’s been a pretty bleak season in general, the Tigers are the best in Super League when it comes to captain’s challenge, if nothing else!

Challenge record: 20 made, 10 upheld, 10 overturned

With credit to Opta/Stats Perform for the data.