The Super League regular season has drawn to a close – which means we can now map out how all 14 teams have performed on the attendance front throughout 2026.

It’s been another strong year when it comes to crowds for Super League, and that’s reflected in some very healthy averages for some of the biggest clubs in the game.

Starting with the lowest through to the highest, here’s how every team performed..

14. Huddersfield Giants: 4,798

Bottom of the pile once this year are, perhaps unsurprisingly, Huddersfield Giants.

In their final year in the town for at least the next couple of seasons, Huddersfield pulled in just under 5,000 fans on average. It remains to be seen whether or not they will be able to even maintain that figure ahead of their switch to Dewsbury next season.

13. Toulouse: 4,870

Toulouse’s first season back in Super League sees them come in second-last when it comes to average attendances, with they the second team to average under 5,000.

Fortunately, they have exceeded that on the field with a string of magnificent results which should hopefully give them the potential to really kick on next season.

12. York Knights: 5,849

The story is the same at York, who are among the lowest in terms of average attendance across Super League but who have hopefully convinced the locals there is something worth buying into for 2027. With big investment and new owners, the Knights have the potential to really build on their average of 5,849 next year.

11. Castleford Tigers: 8,152

It’s been a horrendous year on the field for Castleford, but their supporters have attended games with real loyalty. Over 8,000 guarantees them big IMG points (yes, we know), and it’s hard not to wonder what the buy-in and the crowds would be like if there were a Castleford team winning on a regular basis.

10. Bradford Bulls: 8,568

Bradford ultimately ended the season with the wooden spoon, and their crowds faded as the year went on. But on the whole, the Bulls’ return to Super League has been good for them and the competition. With some big crowds early in the season – including 15,000-plus against Leeds at Easter – Bradford were able to average over 8,500 supporters.

9. Wakefield Trinity: 8,585

Just 17 supporters higher up is one of Super League’s newest forces, Wakefield Trinity. Their crowds are going up year on year, and we’re expecting a bigger number than the 8,585 who attended on average this season to be present on Friday night when they take on Leigh Leopards in the play-offs.

8. Leigh Leopards: 8,704

There are a few clubs all very similar in terms of average attendance, with another in that bracket Leigh. It’s now fairly common for the Leigh Sports Village to be close to full most weeks, and the Leopards have pushed the 9,000 bracket in terms of an average crowd throughout 2026.

7. Catalans Dragons: 8,944

Catalans fall just shy of 9,000 fans too, but that’s a pretty impressive figure given how the Dragons have underachieved once again in 2026.

6. Warrington Wolves: 10,388

The first of SIX clubs to average over 10,000 fans is Warrington Wolves. The Wire’s crowds have held firm throughout the bulk of the season, with a couple of big gates – including one over 15,000 at the start of the season – helping them to push through the 10,000 barrier.

5. St Helens: 11,381

Another club who have pulled in decent crowds throughout 2026 despite some miserable on-field performances are St Helens. The Saints have gone through the 11,000 barrier once again and they will hope that Kevin Walters can inspire an upturn in their performances and attendances next year when he arrives.

4. Hull KR: 11,628

We’ve taken an average of Hull KR’s home crowds WITHOUT the Las Vegas figure included, given how it was an event that featured multiple NRL teams. So across their 12 home matches, the defending Super League champions drew in almost 12,000 fans per home game – which is another strong number despite them not having as good a season as last year.

3. Hull FC: 13,119

By far and away the most impressive number on here? The average attendance of Hull FC. The Black and Whites had a realistic chance of finishing last going into Round 27, they have been diabolical for most of this year – yet the loyalty their fans show every single week is astonishing.

Only two clubs were able to average more than they were which, given their performances throughout the season, is undeniably impressive.

2. Leeds Rhinos: 15,809

It’s the two big hitters at the top once again: and they’re not split by much! Given Leeds Rhinos’ rise to the upper echelons of Super League it’s no surprise that their average gate has gone up, with Leeds well through the 15,000 mark in 2026 and actually close to 16,000. It’s a number which underlines how important they are to Super League: but they’re not top..

1. Wigan Warriors: 15,937

That honour belongs, once again, to the market leaders when it comes to attendances: Wigan Warriors. Almost 16,000 fans packed into the Brick week in, week out throughout 2026 – and it’s no surprise given the kind of rugby they’ve been treated to throughout the second half of the season in particular.