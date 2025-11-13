There have already been over 90 arrivals confirmed by Super League clubs ahead of the 2026 campaign, but who has made the most?

From adding new faces to a newly-promoted side, undergoing a dramatic rebuild or simply growing depth across a squad, Super League clubs have been incredibly busy this off-season ahead of the new campaign.

Without further ado, here is the full ranking, from least to most rubber-stamped signings…

N.B: Only confirmed signings have been included in our final breakdown. Loan deals from last season, which have since become permanent transfers, have also made the cut.

14. Leeds Rhinos – 1

Jeremiah Mata’utia poses with a Leeds shirt at Headingley after signing for the Rhinos – Image credit: Leeds Rhinos

Signed (from): Jeremiah Mata’utia (North Queensland Cowboys)

13. Wigan Warriors – 3

Signed (from): Dayon Sambou (St Helens), Jonny Vaughan (St Helens), Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield)

12. Huddersfield Giants – 4

Signed (from): Niall Evalds (Hull KR), Mathieu Cozza (Wakefield), Chris Patolo (Manly Sea Eagles), Asher O’Donnell (Brisbane Tigers)

= St Helens – 4

Signed (from): Shane Wright (Salford Red Devils), Jacob Host (South Sydney Rabbitohs), David Klemmer (St George Illawarra Dragons), Jacob Douglas (Wigan)

10. Leigh Leopards – 5

New Leigh Leopards recruit Jacob Alick-Wiencke in action for Gold Coast Titans in 2024

Signed (from): Jacob Alick-Wiencke (Gold Coast Titans), Oliver Polec (St Helens), Innes Senior (Castleford), Adam Cook (Canberra Raiders), Liam Horne (Castleford)

= Toulouse Olympique – 5

Signed (from): Ajahni ‘AJ’ Wallace (Hull KR), Brendan Hands (Parramatta Eels), Luke Polselli (London Broncos), Mathieu Pons (Oldham), Tyler Dupree (Wigan – season-long loan)

8. Warrington Wolves – 6

Signed (from): Toafofoa Sipley (Manly Sea Eagles), Liam Byrne (Wigan), Albert Hopoate (Canberra Raiders), James Bentley (Leeds), Josh Smith (Brisbane Tigers), Sam Stone (Salford Red Devils)

= Hull KR – 6

Signed (from): Jumah Sambou (Oldham), Tom Amone (Canterbury Bulldogs), Declan Murphy (Salford Red Devils), Cobie Wainhouse (Hull FC), Jack Charles (Hull FC), Jordan Dezaria (Catalans)

6. Hull FC – 8

New Hull FC recruit Sam Lisone in action for Leeds in 2025

Signed (from): Sam Lisone (Leeds), Jake Arthur (Newcastle Knights), Connor Bailey (York), Joe Batchelor (St Helens), James Bell (St Helens), Harvie Hill (Wigan), Arthur Romano (Catalans), Joe Phillips (Goole)

= Wakefield Trinity – 8

Signed (from): Neil Tchamambe (Hull KR), Tyson Smoothy (Brisbane Broncos), Jazz Tevaga (Manly Sea Eagles), Tray Lolesio (Dolphins), Jordan Williams (Featherstone), Kian McGann (St Helens), Will Tate (Castleford), Jack Sinfield (Leeds)

4. Bradford Bulls – 11

Signed (from): Andy Ackers (Leeds), Rowan Milnes (Hull KR), Ethan Ryan (Oldham), Jayden Nikorima (Salford Red Devils), Eribe Doro (Hull KR), Loghan Lewis (Salford Red Devils), Will Gardiner (Hull FC), Brandon Douglas (Halifax Panthers), Connor Wynne (Featherstone Rovers), Caleb Aekins (Featherstone Rovers), Ed Chamberlain (Hull FC – season-long loan)

= Castleford Tigers – 11

Signed (from): Brock Greacen (Newcastle Knights), Blake Taaffe (Canterbury Bulldogs), Mikaele Ravalawa (St George Illawarra Dragons), Semi Valemei (North Queensland Cowboys), Jordan Lane (Hull FC), Jack Ashworth (Hull FC), Renouf Atoni (Wakefield), Liam Hood (Wakefield), Darnell McIntosh (Leigh), Tom Weaver (Gold Coast Titans), Aiden Doolan (Barrow Raiders)

= Catalans Dragons – 11

New Catalans Dragons recruit Ben Condon warms up ahead of a Widnes Vikings game in 2025 – Image credit: Widnes Vikings

Signed (from): Toby Sexton (Canterbury Bulldogs), Solomona Faataape (Wests Tigers), Harvey Wilson (Salford Red Devils), Josh Allen (Dolphins), Zac Lipowicz (Penrith Panthers), Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), Charlie Staines (Wests Tigers), Josh Simm (Castleford), Lewis Dodd (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Ben Condon (Widnes Vikings), Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (Hull KR)

1. York – 12

Signed (from): Paul Vaughan (Warrington), Josh Griffin (Wakefield), Jordan Lipp (Norths Devils), Sam Wood (Castleford), Justin Sangare (Salford Red Devils), Jon Bennison (St Helens), Jack Smith (Leeds), Danny Richardson (Hull KR), Matty Foster (Oldham), Ryan Jackson (Central Queensland Capras), Denive Balmforth (Hull FC – season-long loan), John Sagaga (Penrith Panthers)