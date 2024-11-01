Over 60 signings have already been confirmed by Super League clubs ahead of 2025, but who has made the most?

Below, we rank all 12 top-flight clubs by the number of rubber-stamped new recruits heading into the new season.

Plenty of transfers are already well-documented, but have not officially been confirmed just yet, so they aren’t included.

It’s worth noting that where a loan is being turned into a permanent deal, those players are included.

Listed from the fewest number to the highest, here is the full ranking…

* Correct as of the time of writing on October 30, 2024…

12. Wigan Warriors – 1

Wigan have signed youngster George Hirst from Oldham, inking a two-year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension in the club’s favour

Signed (from): George Hirst (Oldham)

11. St Helens – 3

Signed (from): Tristan Sailor (Brisbane Broncos), Kyle Feldt (North Queensland Cowboys) and Lewis Murphy (Sydney Roosters)

= Warrington Wolves – 3

Oli Leyland is one of three signings announced by Warrington to date ahead of 2025, penning a two-year deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

Signed (from): Oli Leyland (London Broncos), Dan Russell (St George Illawarra Dragons) and Alfie Johnson (Leeds)

9. Castleford Tigers – 4

Signed (from): Innes Senior (Huddersfield), Louis Senior (Hull KR), Zac Cini and Daejarn Asi (both Parramatta Eels)

= Huddersfield Giants – 4

Tom Burgess has brought an end to more than a decade in the NRL, penning a one-year deal with Huddersfield for 2025

Signed (from): Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Zac Woolford (Canberra Raiders), Liam Sutcliffe (Hull FC) and George King (Hull KR)

= Salford Red Devils – 4

Signed (from): Esan Marsters (Huddersfield), Sam Davis (London Broncos) and Chris Hill (Huddersfield), Joe Bullock (Warrington)

6. Leeds Rhinos – 5

Maika Sivo will reunite with head coach Brad Arthur at Headingley in 2025

Signed (from): Ryan Hall (Hull KR), Keenan Palasia (Gold Coast Titans), Cooper Jenkins (Norths Devils), Jake Connor (Huddersfield) and Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels)

5. Catalans Dragons – 6

Signed (from): Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Nick Cotric (Canberra Raiders), Ollie Partington (Salford), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters) and Tevita Pangai Junior (Dolphins)

4. Hull KR – 7

Papua New Guinea international Rhyse Martin will join Hull KR in 2025

Signed (from): Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters), Tom Davies (Catalans), Eribe Doro (Bradford), Bill Leyland (London Broncos), Micky McIlorum (Catalans), Danny Richardson (Castleford) and Rhyse Martin (Leeds)

3. Leigh Leopards – 8

Signed (from): David Armstrong (Newcastle Knights), Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans), Ben Condon (Manly Sea Eagles), Tesi Niu (Dolphins), Ryan Brown (Wigan), Brad Martin (Castleford), AJ Towse (York) and Andrew Badrock (Swinton Lions)

2. Hull FC – 9

Aidan Sezer (centre) returns to Super League in 2025 having signed a two-year deal with Hull FC

Signed (from): John Asiata (Leigh), Jordan Abdull (Hull KR), Amir Bourouh (Salford), Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes, Ed Chamberlain (all Leigh), Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders), Aidan Sezer (Wests Tigers) and Cade Cust (Salford)

1. Wakefield Trinity – 10

Signed (from): Mike McMeeken, Tom Johnstone (both Catalans), Cam Scott (Hull FC), Olly Russell (Huddersfield), Corey Hall, Matty Storton (both Hull KR), Jake Trueman (Hull FC), Seth Nikotemo (Gold Coast Titans), Josh Rourke (London Broncos) and Matty Russell (Warrington)