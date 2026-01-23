The 2026 Super League season is rapidly approaching, and there are plenty of teams who will be hoping silverware is on their radar over the next nine months.

Of course, some clubs have a more realistic hope of winning a trophy than others – but some have been waiting a very, very long time to taste the ultimate success.

But how long has every top-flight team gone since winning a trophy? With the exception of York Knights and Toulouse – who are yet to do so – here’s the ranking for the other 12 clubs..

1. Hull KR: 104 days

We start off with one that needs little discussion. Hull KR’s last trophy came just over 100 days ago, when they defeated Wigan Warriors to complete an historic treble. They have the first opportunity to win a trophy next too – when they take on Brisbane Broncos in next month’s World Club Challenge.

2. Wigan Warriors: 468 days

The Warriors’ last trophy came at the end of the 2024 season when they defeated Hull KR to win the Super League Grand Final and complete an unprecedented quadruple.

3. Leigh Leopards: 895 days

You have to go back to 2023 to find a team that wasn’t Hull KR or Wigan that won a trophy – and that was Leigh Leopards. They defeated the Robins in incredible fashion at Wembley Stadium to win the Challenge Cup.

4. St Helens: 1,071 days

For the other teams on this list, it’s over 1,000 days since they last tasted silverware – and some of them much further back than that! The fourth most-recent team to win a trophy, the Saints won the 2023 World Club Challenge in Australia against Penrith Panthers.

5. Catalans Dragons: 1,589 days

The Dragons have won two major trophies in their history – and the most recent was just over 1,500 days ago, when they finished top of Super League to claim the League Leader’s Shield.

6. Leeds Rhinos: 1,924 days

One of the most successful clubs in the summer era, Leeds will this season pass through the 2,000-day barrier since they last won a trophy. At times, a wait that long would have been unthinkable, with their Challenge Cup final win over Salford in the 2020 Wembley showpiece the last time they tasted silverware.

7. Warrington Wolves: 2,344 days

We’re now back before Covid-19 for our remaining entries, with Warrington Wolves’ 2019 Challenge Cup success the last time the Wire won a major trophy.

8. Castleford Tigers: 3,044 days

Castleford’s one and only major trophy in the Super League era was now over 3,000 days ago – when the Tigers stormed Super League to finish top of the table in 2017 and claim the League Leader’s Shield.

9. Hull FC: 3,072 days

Just further back than the Tigers’ last win is Hull FC’s. They were successful in the same year, 2017, when they won the second of consecutive Challenge Cup crowns.

10. Huddersfield Giants: 4,520 days

It’s now 13 years since Huddersfield were last successful when it comes to a major trophy. Their only triumph in the modern era was the 2013 League Leader’s Shield – over 4,500 days ago.

11. Bradford Bulls: 7,295 days

Rugby league in Bradford is now 20 years removed since its last major trophy – almost exactly to the day, February 3 2006, when the Bulls won the World Club Challenge. Since then, they’ve gone out of business, reformed and worked their way back up through the leagues to become a Super League club once again.

12. Wakefield Trinity: 21,069 days

The longest wait of all to taste success at the highest level again is, by some distance, Wakefield Trinity. They won the Challenge Cup in 1968 – almost 60 years ago, and are yet to claim a trophy since. Could 2026 be their year?