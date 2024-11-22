The 2025 Super League fixtures are out – with 49 broadcast picks already locked and loaded by Sky Sports and the BBC.

As was the case in 2024, the 2025 campaign will every Super League game broadcast live by Sky, with the competition’s principal broadcaster selecting two main games each week, known as their ‘exclusive’ games.

All that means is that the two fixtures are broadcast live on the actual Sky Sports+ TV channel with a full production including pundits, pre-match build-up and post-match reactions.

The remaining four fixtures in each round will still be live, but will be behind the red button on Sky Sports+ with just five minutes of pre-match build-up and no pundits.

Sky have confirmed 41 of their ‘exclusive’ broadcast picks for the season in total at the time of writing (November 21, 2024), including all six Magic Weekend games in Round 10.

Elsewhere, the BBC will again be a secondary broadcast partner for Super League in 2025. They have locked in eight selections so far with most of their games to be shown on a Saturday evening with a 5.30pm kick-off.

And Thursday night Super League action will return in 2025, with 23 of the first 26 rounds having a Thursday game pencilled in – a change from recent years when it looked as though the time-slot was fading out.

Sky have confirmed their broadcast picks through to Round 15: as have the BBC. A total of 10 regular-season game will be shown on the Beeb, as well as a further five on the iPlayer.

And with Sky having confirmed their ‘exclusive’ picks from Rounds 1 to 15: which clubs will get most of the ‘exclusive’ coverage in the first half of the campaign? Well, here’s a ranking of every Super League club by how often they feature in Sky’s exclusive picks in the first 15 rounds of 2025…

12. Huddersfield Giants – 2

Round 10: Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC [Magic Weekend] (1pm KO)

Round 13: Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO)

= Wakefield Trinity – 2

Round 2: Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR (8pm KO)

Round 10: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity [Magic Weekend] (5:30pm KO)

10. Salford Red Devils – 3

Marc Sneyd in action for Salford Red Devils in 2024

Round 7: Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (8pm KO)

Round 9: Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO)

Round 10: Hull KR v Salford Red Devils [Magic Weekend] (5:15pm KO)

9. Castleford Tigers – 4

Round 1: Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8pm KO)

Round 6: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC (8pm KO)

Round 10: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity [Magic Weekend] (5:30pm KO)

Round 15: Castleford Tigers v Hull KR (8pm KO)

= Hull FC – 4

Round 4: Hull FC v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO)

Round 6: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC (8pm KO)

Round 8: Hull FC v Hull KR (12:30pm KO)

Round 10: Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC [Magic Weekend] (1pm KO)

7. Catalans Dragons – 6

Round 2: Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO)

Round 3: Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO)

Round 10: Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons [Magic Weekend) (3pm KO)

Round 11: St Helens v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO)

Round 12: Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors (5:30pm KO)

Round 14: Hull KR v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO)

= Leeds Rhinos – 6

Round 5: Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (5.30pm KO)

Round 6: Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos (8pm KO)

Round 7: Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (8pm KO)

Round 10: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos [Magic Weekend] (7:30pm KO)

Round 14: Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves (5:30pm KO)

Round 15: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (8pm KO)

5. Leigh Leopards – 7

Lachlan Lam in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

Round 1: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO)

Round 3: Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO)

Round 4: Hull FC v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO)

Round 9: Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO)

Round 10: Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons [Magic Weekend) (3pm KO)

Round 11: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO)

Round 13: Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO)

4. St Helens – 8

Round 4: St Helens v Hull KR (8pm KO)

Round 5: St Helens v Warrington Wolves (8pm KO)

Round 8: Wigan Warriors v St Helens (3pm KO)

Round 9: Warrington Wolves v St Helens (8pm KO)

Round 10: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos [Magic Weekend] (7:30pm KO)

Round 11: St Helens v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO)

Round 13: Hull KR v St Helens (8pm KO)

Round 15: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (8pm KO)

= Warrington Wolves – 8

Round 2: Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO)

Round 3: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves [Las Vegas] (9:30pm KO)

Round 5: St Helens v Warrington Wolves (8pm KO)

Round 6: Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos (8pm KO)

Round 9: Warrington Wolves v St Helens (8pm KO)

Round 10: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves [Magic Weekend] (3:15pm KO)

Round 12: Warrington Wolves v Hull KR (8pm KO)

Round 14: Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves (5:30pm KO)

= Wigan Warriors – 8

Bevan French celebrates Wigan Warriors’ 2024 Super League Grand Final triumph against Hull KR

Round 1: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO)

Round 3: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves [Las Vegas] (9:30pm KO)

Round 5: Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (5:30pm KO)

Round 7: Hull KR v Wigan Warriors (8pm KO)

Round 8: Wigan Warriors v St Helens (3pm KO)

Round 10: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves [Magic Weekend] (3:15pm KO)

Round 11: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO)

Round 12: Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors (5:30pm KO)

1. Hull KR – 10

Round 1: Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8pm KO)

Round 2: Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR (8pm KO)

Round 4: St Helens v Hull KR (8pm KO)

Round 7: Hull KR v Wigan Warriors (8pm KO)

Round 8: Hull FC v Hull KR (12:30pm KO)

Round 10: Hull KR v Salford Red Devils [Magic Weekend] (5:15pm KO)

Round 12: Warrington Wolves v Hull KR (8pm KO)

Round 13: Hull KR v St Helens (8pm KO)

Round 14: Hull KR v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO)

Round 15: Castleford Tigers v Hull KR (8pm KO)

READ MORE ON 2025 SUPER LEAGUE FIXTURES

👉 Inside the fixture factory: How Super League’s 2025 schedule was created

👉 Ranking every Super League team’s start to 2025 from easiest to toughest

👉 Super League’s Thursday night priority explained as Sky influence outlined

👉 Super League fixtures 2025: Every confirmed broadcast pick

👉 2025 Super League fixtures: When every club makes the trip to Catalans Dragons