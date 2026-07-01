Super League’s Magic Weekend will head to its seventh and eighth different venues in one weekend this week – as two new locations house the biggest weekend of the summer.

Castres will be the location for French Magic as Catalans take on Toulouse – while the 12 English teams descend upon Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium for a record-breaking weekend in the sunshine.

But of the previous six Magic venues, which are the best – and which simply didn’t cut it?

6. Anfield

Hopes were high when Magic went to Liverpool for the first time – but Anfield just didn’t really hit the mark at all. Fortunately, it looks like there will be a much greater and exciting legacy left this weekend when the sport returns to Merseyside!

5. Etihad Stadium

The Etihad may well return on rugby league scheduling in the years to come as a viable option to host big games now it’s been expanded. In terms of Magic, it was okay enough, but never really felt like a proper home for the event.

4. Elland Road

Elland Road’s one year as a Magic venue in 2024 was.. well, different. It was in the heartlands so had a very distinct feel to it compared to a lot of the other venues on this list, but it still ticked a lot of boxes. It being slightly smaller also made it feel more atmospheric.

Not the best Magic venue ever, but certainly not the worst.

3. Murrayfield

The second-ever Magic Weekend venue was a very popular one, with Murrayfield having hosted Challenge Cup finals while Wembley was out of action in the 2000s. Situated in one of the UK’s best cities, it was everything that was brilliant about the weekend, despite it not being the first place to have it.

2. Millennium Stadium

It was where it all began nearly 20 years ago – and Cardiff still rightly holds a special place in the hearts of many fans when it comes to Magic Weekend.

It’s had some unique – and controversial moments – and in truth, it’s a surprise the event never really went back there again in more recent times. But things have moved on now – thanks largely to one venue in particular..

1. St James’ Park

First place – and we’re sure not many people would disagree with this – goes to what most Super League supporters consider to be the spiritual home of Magic Weekend: Newcastle.

There’s a reason the event went back there, and there’s a reason that up until this year, the record attendance for Magic was at St James’ Park. It ticked all the boxes in terms of location, the atmosphere the venue created and the city itself.

Of course, by Sunday night there is a fair chance this might have been replaced at top spot by Everton!

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