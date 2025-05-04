Ranking every Magic Weekend crowd ever as 2025 event sets impressive total

Super League’s return to Newcastle drew the sixth-biggest attendance in the history of Magic Weekend, and the best for seven years: attracting an overall crowd of 64,156.

After last year’s shambles at Elland Road in Leeds, the event made its return to St James’ Park – with healthy crowds on both days across the weekend.

Saturday saw Leigh Leopards beat Catalans Dragons, Hull KR sweep aside Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos get the better of St Helens – drawing in 31,294 spectators.

On Sunday, 32,862 were then present to see Huddersfield Giants pick up their first win of the year against Hull FC and Wigan Warriors’ victory over Warrington Wolves.

The weekend is rounded off by a clash between rivals Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers.

Overall Magic Weekend attendance ranking

Magic Weekend has ran annually since 2007, with the only exception being 2020, when the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Accordingly, 2025 is its 18th edition – with the Millennium Stadium (Cardiff), Murrayfield (Edinburgh), the Etihad Stadium (Manchester), Anfield (Liverpool) and Elland Road (Leeds) having hosted the event as well as St James’ Park.

Below is a look at exactly where this year’s figure of 64,156 ranks compared to previous overall attendances at the event…

Ranked from lowest to highest:

18. 52,043 – 2010 (Edinburgh)

17. 53,103 – 2024 (Leeds)

16. 56,869 – 2019 (Liverpool)

15. 58,831 – 2007 (Cardiff)

14. 59,749 – 2009 (Edinburgh)

13. 60,214 – 2011 (Cardiff)

12. 60,866 – 2021 (Newcastle)

11. 62,042 – 2013 (Manchester)

10. 62,154 – 2022 (Newcastle)

9. 63,144 – 2008 (Cardiff)

8. 63,312 – 2023 (Newcastle)

7. 63,716 – 2012 (Manchester)

6. 64,156 – 2025 (Newcastle)

5. 64,319 – 2018 (Newcastle)

4. 64,552 – 2014 (Manchester)

3. 65,407 – 2017 (Newcastle)

2. 67,841 – 2015 (Newcastle)

1. 68,276 – 2016 (Newcastle)