Ranking every Leeds Rhinos signing under Brad Arthur

Brad Arthur has firmly got his feet under the table at Headingley now, as he enters his third full season at the helm.

In his tenure, Arthur has taken Leeds back to the top end of the Super League table with successive play-off finishes; notably steering the side to second place in the league in 2026.

That rise has also been underpinned by some pretty shrewd recruitment across the board, with a number of the signings he has brought to the club making an immediate impact at Headingley.

But which ones have stood out amongst the rest? Well, here’s our take on just that.

14. Ethan Clark-Wood

Just didn’t work out, really. Came in the early rounds of the 2025 season to add a bit of extra depth to the squad, but made just one senior appearance in a defeat against Catalans Dragons as he found himself mainly in the reserves.

13. Joe Shorrocks

Came on a short-term deal from Salford Red Devils in 2025, like another member of this list, but it never really got going for Shorrocks at Leeds. Featured just two times for the club before getting suspended and never played for them again.

12. Jeremiah Mata’utia

Unfortunatley, this signing didn’t pan out as hoped. The forward made just one senior appearance for the Rhinos in his one and only season, spending much of the season out on loan at Hull FC as well. He did feature well for the club’s reserves, though.

11. Ethan O’Neill

Another 2026 signing that just didn’t quite work out as planned for Ethan O’Neill at Leeds. He couldn’t work his way into the first-grade side on a regular basis during his stint, making just four appearances before heading to Hull FC on an initial loan deal. That move then became permanent later in the year.

10. Matt Lodge

Arrived in the final rounds of the 2026 season to give Leeds an extra body in the pack, but he has opted to not extend his stay beyond the five appearances he made in the backend of the campaign.

9. Jack Bird

Like Lodge, Jack Bird arrived part-way through the 2026 season with Leeds looking for extra reinforcements in the backline. He made a strong start to life in West Yorkshire, notably winning Man of the Match in a win against Bradford Bulls; but he then lost his spot in the side after picking up an injury, allowing Harry Newman to return to good form.

There is talk of a potential exit from the club in 2027 as well, but otherwise a positive signing, you feel.

8. Danny Levi

A very promising start to life at Headingley for the hooker, whose impact was probably reflected more by his injury absence at the end of the season. Levi quickly made himself a staple in the Rhinos’ side in the early stages of the season, and went onto make 22 appearances in his maiden campaign.

In that time, he just added a nice dynamic to the Leeds attack, which played a key role in their rise to the top end of the table.

7. Cooper Jenkins

One that might have gone under the radar when he first joined, but there is certainly an argument to say he will be one of their most important players in 2027 as well.

The rate at which he has improved since he first joined the club has been extraordinary to watch unfold, emerging from the woodwork to become a regular fixture in the matchday 17, tallying 54 appearances along the way. The best thing about Jenkins is that there is still room for growth as well, which Arthur will love even more.

6. Chris Hankinson

Leeds’ Swiss Army knife. Arrived at Headingley at a sudden junction following a sudden exit from Salford part-way through 2025, but quickly embedded himself into the side as a utility option to cover the outside backs and full-back if needed. That utility was set to continue in 2026, too, starting the year in the backline, but seemed to really kick on following a switch into the back-row, where he will likely play the bulk of his rugby in 2027.

A very, very shrewd bit of business from the Rhinos and Arthur.

5. Ryan Hall

Part romance, part great signing. This was always going to be Hall’s final move of a storied career, returning to the club where it all began, but he added so much value to the side in that time. Hall made 51 appearances in the two seasons that followed, scoring 23 tries in the process, and importantly gave Leeds a real air of consistency as well.

It was more than just a fairytale ending for Hall.

4. Maika Sivo

Everything was pushed back a year for Maika Sivo following a season-ending knee injury in 2025, but he quickly showed everyone why Arthur brought him to the club with a barnstorming 2026 season.

He was scoring tries for fun right across the 2026 season, notching 31 in just 21 appearances, winning Super League top try scorer and earning a spot in the Dream Team for good measure, but he also just added some real power and punch to their attack that played a role in their strong season.

2027 could be another big year for him, and he could easily move much higher on this list if he replicates his form.

3. Kallum Watkins

Speaking of returning to the club for a second spell, Kallum Watkins also made a Headingley comeback under Arthur, and it has also been an impressive one at that. Watkins has quickly cemented himself as a pivotal figure in the Rhinos squad since his mid-season switch from Salford in 2025, notching 51 appearances along the way and even skippering the side on occasion.

He has also seen him return to the Test picture with an England call-up for the 2025 Ashes and the recent World Cup campaign, which just shows the form he has been in since returning to Headingley.

2. Keenan Palasia

This has been a simply brilliant signing for Leeds, with Keenan Palasia now firmly established as one of Leeds’ key generals. Has just added some real venom and power to this Rhinos pack since arriving in 2025, potentially at a time where they needed exactly that, and has already notched 47 appearances for the club in his stint.

He has also just agreed terms on a three-year deal through to the end of the 2029 season, which shows just how highly Leeds value him. A superb signing to date.

1. Jake Connor

Was this ever in doubt? Jake Connor’s move to Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2025 season was initially met with raised eyebrows, but it has been a masterstroke for all involved. His maiden season saw him quickly emerge as Leeds’ starting half-back, usurping Matt Frawley into the side, and forming a deadly partnership with Brodie Croft along the way. As a result, he was named 2025 Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

2026 was another strong year, too, starring yet again in a high-powered attack and acting as a key driving force in Leeds’ run to the play-offs.

Just a sensational, sensational signing all round, with the club getting more than they bargained for. He is also tied down for the long term, which is a just reward for his efforts thus far in Blue and Amber.