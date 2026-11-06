England’s Rugby League World Cup campaign is over, and the players are heading home after a disappointing tournament.

Across the board, it was a pretty miserable few weeks – but there were a few bright spots along the way. So of the 22 players that Brian McDermott ultimately selected, which were the best?

Well, we’ve ranked every single one of them..

The formula

We’ve taken our ratings from all three games – against Tonga, France and Papua New Guinea, which you can see in isolation by clicking the nation’s name – and given every player an average score.

There is a little bit of weighting also given towards players who played in more games, but it’s not definitive. And we’re sure you’ll disagree with something. Ben Talty is also excused – as he didn’t play a single minute. Anyway, without further ado..

22. Kallum Watkins

Only played a handful of minutes in the final game against PNG, and didn’t really do enough to make a big impact. Not his tournament, but was only out there at the last minute due to injuries.

21. Ben Currie

Also came off the bench for a solitary game like Watkins; not really enough time to make an impact after a fine year at club level with Warrington.

20. Ethan Havard

Played twice, but just couldn’t really get too into the games in question.

19. Jack Welsby

Had an impact against France when coming on without doubt – but then was mysteriously nowhere to be seen for the PNG game. Has a real job on to reclaim the number one shirt now with AJ Brimson ahead of him.

18. Zach Eckersley

Had some testing moments against Tonga, but came through pretty well. Ultimately though, he also played just once – which nudges him down our rankings a bit. An England international of the future for sure.

17. Junior Nsemba

12 players featured in every game for England – and it’s fair to say Nsemba, who was one of them, had a pretty difficult tournament. His best years remain firmly ahead of him though.

16. Victor Radley

Radley showed up well in the first two group games, before being left out for the win over Papua New Guniea.

15. Morgan Knowles

He may have only played once – but when he was on the field, England looked a much better team with Morgan Knowles. Without doubt one of the best forwards in the game.

14. Sam Walters

Walters played in all three games and he carried himself pretty well throughout the tournament. The Wigan forward’s initial pick was perhaps a surprise, but he certainly justified his spot in the team.

13. Harry Smith

Some good moments, some bad moments and some indifferent moments. Few players actually summed England’s tournament better than Smith.

12. Matty Ashton

Came in after the opening defeat and acquitted himself well enough on the wing.

11. Kai Pearce-Paul

Pearce-Paul had a pretty solid tournament. He probably wasn’t at his blistering best, but he showed glimpses of what he can do – he should fit England’s new style and ethos well in the years ahead.

10. Luke Thompson

Certainly didn’t let anyone down, and formed a pretty good pairing with Max King in the starting front row.

9. Hugo Savala

A contentious pick pre-tournament, and there were a couple of off moments but on the whole, Hugo Savala justified his selection with three decent hit-outs.

8. George Williams

Always the centre of controversy and debate among England supporters, Williams was definitely the better of England’s starting two halves and whenever they were on a roll and building moments, it was often Williams at the heart of it. Seems to always get unfair criticism.

7. Mikey Lewis

Two cameos from the bench, but on both occasions he gave England a real lift. If only he’d come on a bit earlier in game three..

6. Brad O’Neill

Both of England’s hookers did a really good job in different ways. Brad O’Neill showed up really well defensively and likely enhanced his reputation among NRL admirers.

5. Max King

The Huddersfield-born forward was probably England’s best middle over the three games. He will be a good addition for the years ahead for McDermott or whoever is coach.

4. Herbie Farnworth

The bar was set very high after a stunning season in the NRL, and while Herbie Farnworth probably didn’t quite hit those heights, he still had a great tournament. Whenever he got his hands on the ball, England instantly looked more threatening.

3. Jez Litten

Another reputation-enhancing autumn international series for the Hull KR hooker. He shone as one of England’s very best players.

2. Dom Young

Carried well, took his chances on the wing and has likely locked down that position for as long as he wants it. Young had a magnificent World Cup, all things being equal.

1. AJ Brimson

There was debate about who England’s first-choice fullback was going into the World Cup: but there isn’t now. England were at their blistering best when AJ Brimson was in the thick of the attack – he was, for our money, the standout player in white.