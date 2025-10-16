IMG’s gradings have now been released in full, with Bradford Bulls’ return to Super League in 2026 made official.

Super League is expected to expand to 14 teams next season, with the first 12 places decided based upon the IMG gradings.

The Bulls have made their way into the top 12, actually finishing tenth, and will therefore compete in the top-flight for the first time since 2014.

Four-time winners of Super League between 1997 and 2005, they take Salford’s place at the top table next year, with the Red Devils’ existence still under threat due to their ongoing financial plight.

Salford sit 15th in the rankings, though could drop even further with a HMRC case against them still ongoing. The same can be said for 17th-placed Featherstone Rovers and Halifax Panthers currently in 22nd.

Bradford have managed to rank higher than the Red Devils, Castleford and Huddersfield, though the Tigers and the Giants have clung on to their spots at the top table.

Tomorrow, October 17, the final two spots in the 2026 edition of Super League will be awarded. An independent panel will decide who those places go to, with Championship winners Toulouse Olympique, London Broncos and York the frontrunners.

Notably, although Toulouse and York sit 13th and 14th in these rankings respectively, it doesn’t necessarily mean they will be the two clubs allowed to make the jump up to Super League in 2026.

It may be the case that they are both selected by the independent panel, but it is far from guaranteed.

Below is a full list of the rankings from 1 to 35, with the club’s name followed by grade and score.

To get that ‘A’ next to your name as a club, you had to score 15 or higher out of a maximum possible 20 points.

The gradings were decided following a thorough analysis of all clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 through five categories – performance, fandom, finances, stadium and community.

2025 IMG gradings in full

1. Hull KR – A – 17.85

2. Leeds Rhinos – A – 17.28

3. St Helens – A – 16.74

4. Wigan Warriors – A – 16.37

5. Leigh Leopards – A – 16.33

6. Warrington Wolves – A – 16.26

7. Catalans Dragons – A – 16.11

8. Wakefield Trinity – A – 15.47

9. Hull FC – A – 15.06

10. Bradford Bulls – B – 14.81

11. Castleford Tigers – B – 14.66

12. Huddersfield Giants – B – 14.65

13. Toulouse Olympique – B – 13.25

14. York – B – 13.04

15. Salford Red Devils – B – 12.65*

16. London Broncos – B – 11.65

17. Featherstone Rovers – B – 9.75*

18. Barrow Raiders – B – 9.62

19. Widnes Vikings – B – 9.39

20. Sheffield Eagles – B – 8.47

21. Batley Bulldogs – B – 8.16

22. Halifax Panthers – B – 8.15*

23. Doncaster – B – 7.85

24. Oldham – B – 7.51

25. Hunslet – C – 6.87

26. Dewsbury Rams – C – 6.74

27. Workington Town – C – 6.57

28. Swinton Lions – C – 6.54

29. Whitehaven – C – 6.23

30. Rochdale Hornets – C – 5.52

31. Goole Vikings – C – 5.46

32. Midlands Hurricanes – C – 4.89

33. North Wales Crusaders – C – 4.88

34. Keighley Cougars – C – 0 (Didn’t submit data on time)

= Newcastle Thunder – C – 0 (Didn’t submit data on time)

*HMRC petition outstanding against club so score, grading and ranking could decrease yet