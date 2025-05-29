Ranking every club’s captain’s challenge record in 2025: Hull KR LAST

It was the big new initiative for 2025 in Super League: so how are all 12 teams faring with captain’s challenge as approach the midway point in the season?

In short: it’s a bit of a mixed bag. Some clubs have used it to their advantage brilliantly – and it’s already helped decide a couple of games. Leeds’ successful challenge against Hull FC earlier this month, for example, which led to them scoring the match-winning try, is a fine example.

But it’s safe to say other teams have work to do in order to get better at using the concept!

Here’s a look at how all 12 teams stand, ranked from worst to best..

12. Hull KR: 12.5%

Incredibly, it’s the Super League leaders who are the worst at captain’s challenge in 2025 so far!

Hull KR used eight challenges in their first 11 Super League games of the season, overturning just one of them.

Record: 8 challenges, 1 successful, 7 unsuccessful

=11. Catalans Dragons and St Helens: 25%

They have different records, but the same percentage outcome: and neither are great, in truth!

Catalans have won just three captain’s challenges so far in 2025 from 12 attempts, with St Helens standing at two from eight.

Catalans record: 12 challenges, 3 successful, 1 inconclusive, 8 unsuccessful

St Helens record: 8 challenges, 2 successful, 6 unsuccessful

=9. Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors: 28.57%

Two teams who have had contrasting fortunes to start the season are up next, with Warrington and Wigan.

They’ve made just seven challenges so far each in 2025, the fewest of any team in Super League. They’ve won just two of them apiece.

Record: 7 challenges, 2 successful, 5 unsuccessful

7. Huddersfield Giants: 30%

Just three successful challenges from ten attempts so far for the Giants in 2025.

Record: 10 challenges, 3 successful, 7 unsuccessful

6. Wakefield Trinity: 33%

And it’s not much better for Mike McMeeken over at Wakefield Trinity – who has only won a third of his challenge attempts.

Record: 12 challenges, 4 successful, 2 inconclusive, 6 unsuccessful

5. Leigh Leopards: 37.5%

The Leopards are doing better than a lot of teams – with three challenges won from their eight attempts in the first 11 rounds.

Record: 8 challenges, 3 successful, 1 inconclusive, 4 successful

4. Salford Red Devils: 38.46%

The Red Devils have lost the joint-most captain’s challenges of any team in Super League: eight in total.

But from their 13 attempts, they’ve been successful on five occasions, meaning that they’re among the better teams in terms of percentage.

Record: 13 challenges, 5 successful, 8 unsuccessful

3. Hull FC: 43.75%

Aidan Sezer is one of the best half-backs in Super League this year – but he’s also one of the best captains when it comes to using the challenge.

Incredibly, he’s used the challenge 16 times in the first 11 rounds. He’s won seven of them, with three inconclusive and six upheld.

Record: 16 challenges, 7 successful, 3 inconclusive, 6 unsuccessful

2. Castleford Tigers: 45%

It’s been a pretty poor season for the Tigers, but Sam Wood is doing a good job of using the captain’s challenge, if nothing else.

The Tigers have used the initiative 11 times, winning five of them.

Record: 11 challenges, 5 successful, 6 unsuccessful

1. Leeds Rhinos: 50%

The masters of captain’s challenge in 2025 so far? Brad Arthur’s Leeds Rhinos!

Ash Handley – as well as Cameron Smith – is proving to be the best captain in Super League this season. Leeds have used the captain’s challenge ten times. They’ve been successful on half of those occasions: five in total.

It’s the best percentage of any side in the competition!

Record: 10 challenges, 5 successful, 5 unsuccessful