England have been dealt a huge blow for this year’s Ashes, with star forward Victor Radley informing Shaun Wane that he will be unavailable for selection.

On the face of it, it is a big gap for Wane to fill. But fortunately, England are blessed with some elite talent that can pull on the 13 shirt and do a really good job.

So with that in mind, here are the four men we think have got to be in contention – though in truth, there is now a clear winner and a red-hot favourite to be starting there next month.

4. Oliver Partington

There has to be an outsider in a list like this, and we’re very happy to provide one.

Not that he should be based on his form for Catalans Dragons this year, mind. Despite a difficult year for the French side, Partington has stood out in all the right ways.

He’s a contender to make the cut, for sure. But the starting line-up? That might be a push right now: there is serious competition ahead of him.

3. Elliot Minchella

Minchella has had another brilliant year for Hull KR, guiding them to a double of the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield so far in 2025, with the prospect of a treble still on the table too.

Minchella is definitely good enough to be in Shaun Wane’s squad and at this stage, it would rank as a major surprise if he weren’t involved. Radley’s withdrawal will enhance his case further.

But he might have a battle on his hands to get that starting 13 shirt for the first Test at Wembley next month.

2. Morgan Smithies

It’s been a great year for Smithies for Canberra Raiders, with the former Wigan man helping play a pivotal role in the rise of Ricky Stuart’s side to the top of the NRL.

He has alternated between coming off the bench or starting at 13 for the Raiders – but he is a player Wane knows very well from their days together at Wigan. He’s a contender for sure: but there’s one man ahead of him in the pecking order.

1. Morgan Knowles

There can surely now be only one option in Wane’s mind for the number 13 shirt though with Radley absent: and that is a man whose form has been absolutely flawless for most of 2025.

The St Helens star has been the premiere English forward in Super League without question and it now seems as if the position is Knowles’ to lose. Radley’s absence will undisputedly be his gain.