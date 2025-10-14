Monday afternoon saw Shaun Wane name his 24-man squad for this autumn’s three-Test Ashes Series against Australia, with clubs from both sides of the globe represented.

12 different clubs are represented by at least one player, with seven of those coming from Super League.

Treble winners Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors make up the seven Super League clubs.

Elsewhere, five NRL clubs are also represented in the shape of Canberra Raiders, the Dolphins, the Gold Coast Titans, Newcastle Knights and North Queensland Cowboys.

But of the 12, which clubs have had the most players included? Well, we’ve handily put together a ranking which tells you just that…

Ranking England’s Ashes squad by club with 7 Super League teams represented

Four of the five NRL clubs on show in the England squad have just one representative, with AJ Brimson flying the flag for the Gold Coast Titans via his heritage and John Bateman for the North Queensland Cowboys, as two examples.

Newcastle Knights are the only Australian outfit with two men in Wane’s squad in the shape of Kai Pearce-Paul and Dom Young.

Elsewhere, five of the seven Super League clubs on show have more than one representative in there, though captain George Williams is Warrington Wolves’ only inclusion: with team-mate Danny Walker having been omitted.

Grand Finalists KR and Wigan each have three players apiece, with the omissions of Warriors duo Luke Thompson and Junior Nsemba among the main talking points when the squad was first revealed.

Without further ado, here is the ranking in full, with clubs listed from least to most inclusions.

For clarity, the names of the players representing each club are also listed…

N.B. Players are listed underneath the club they ended the 2025 campaign contracted to, so – as an example – Morgan Knowles is down as a St Helens player despite having signed for the Dolphins from 2026.

12. Canberra Raiders – 1

Morgan Smithies

= Dolphins – 1

Herbie Farnworth

= Gold Coast Titans – 1

AJ Brimson

= Leigh Leopards – 1

Owen Trout

= North Queensland Cowboys – 1

John Bateman

= Warrington Wolves – 1

George Williams

6. Newcastle Knights – 2

Kai Pearce-Paul, Dom Young

= Wakefield Trinity – 2

Mike McMeeken, Tom Johnstone

4. Hull KR – 3

Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten

= Wigan Warriors – 3

Ethan Havard, Harry Smith, Jake Wardle

= Leeds Rhinos – 3

Harry Newman, Mikołaj Olędzki, Kallum Watkins

1. St Helens – 5

Daryl Clark, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Alex Walmsley, Jack Welsby