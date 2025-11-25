The turn of the month will see upwards of 100 players hit the open market, with off-contract players allowed to speak to clubs over a possible move for 2027.

As you would expect, that now leaves some of the very best players in Super League available to be snapped up by rival teams, but just who tops the chart?

Well, here is our take on some of the best players available on the open market.

8. Lewis Dodd

He’s only just arrived in Perpignan, but Lewis Dodd could certainly attract attention ahead of 2027.

He had a really tough time of it in the NRL, making just six first-grade appearances and only three starts, but a move to France could be just the thing he needs to get back on track.

Dodd is also a homegrown half-back, and would suit a lot of clubs up and down the league.

7. Zak Hardaker

The former Man of Steel is ageing like a fine wine, and would be a great pick up for any side if Hull FC don’t look to renew his deal. This year, Hardaker has added some real versatility to his game, shifting between centre, full-back and even back-row to plug injury holes, but he excelled in each and became an ever-present in the side.

Around that, his experience would also make him a really valuable asset to any side.

6. Joe Burgess

Again, he is showing no signs of slowing down. Joe Burgess has improved almost week on week since arriving at Hull KR, form which has seen him return to the England team as well during the Ashes, but should the Robins not move quickly, he could be an excellent pick-up.

He is a true workhorse player around the park, and his experience across his career will also prove invaluable to any potential employer.

5. Brodie Croft

Connor’s half-back partner at Headingley, Brodie Croft, is also out of contract come the end of 2026 and could attract plenty of interest.

Croft enjoyed a pretty strong season for the Rhinos in 2025, finding a new lease of life alongside Connor, and still remains as one of the premier attacking halves in the competition.

4. Umyla Hanley

The Dream Team member is also likely to attract a lot of attention, with his Leigh Leopards deal expiring at the end of next season.

Hanley came into this season in good touch after a strong 2024 campaign, but exceeded all expectations with his form this year. He quickly established himself as a focal point of this high-powered Leigh attack and added some real class to proceedings as a result.

If Leigh don’t look to secure his services long-term, then something has gone amiss. A superb player who will likely have a few clubs fighting it out for his services.

3. Isaac Liu

While the focus around Leigh might have been on the likes of Lachlan Lam, Tesi Niu and the aforementioned Hanley, Isaac Liu was a key member of their squad last year.

The loose forward offered something slightly different to what they had in John Asiata, but he was equally as important in their journey to the semi-finals.

A premier all-round player like Liu is quite hard to come by in Super League, so he could easily see his name mentioned by various clubs.

2. Peta Hiku

Hull KR centre Peta Hiku has really impressed in Super League since making the switch last year, and could be a brilliant pick-up for any team in the top flight.

He has quickly become one of the best centres in the league since arriving at Craven Park, aside from the brief full-back experiment early in 2024, and would only add to any side’s attack.

Hiku also brings a wealth of serious NRL and Test match experience with him, which again make him a great signing for any potential suitor. You’d still think Hull KR will want to keep him around.

1. Jake Connor

The reigning Steve Prescott Man of Steel certainly comes top of the list, with Jake Connor’s current deal with Leeds Rhinos set to expire at the end of 2026.

Connor has been a revelation since joining the Rhinos from Huddersfield Giants this year, quickly establishing himself as a key cog within their attack.

His form makes him an ideal candidate for any team in Super League, but you would imagine Leeds will have him as a key retention priority.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Leigh Leopards owner confirms star’s departure ahead of 2026 as contract cut short

👉🏻 Super League club withdraw from Challenge Cup as explanation provided

👉🏻 Kevin Sinfield’s touching tribute to Rob Burrow ahead of latest superhuman fundraising challenge

👉🏻 RFL issue strong response to ‘strange’ Troy Grant World Cup debt claims