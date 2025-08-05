The 2025 Super League is swiftly drawing to its conclusion, and it has already been a season of pretty healthy crowds across the board.

With the league once again incredibly tight at both ends of the table, fans have flocked to the stadiums in their droves, and that’s reflected in the numbers.

Six teams have posted average crowds of over 10,000 fans, while only two teams have an average attendance below 5,000.

Without further ado, here is a full breakdown of every Super League team’s crowd ranked from lowest to highest.

12th Salford Red Devils: 4,055

Struggling Salford Red Devils sit at the bottom of the pile, with an average crowd of 4,055 across the season so far. While the Red Devils still have three home games left this season, this figure is 591 below their 2024 average crowd, which is probably a testament to the diehard nature of the club’s supporters in truth.

11th Huddersfield Giants: 4,255

Sitting just above them in 11th, as in the regular Super League table, are Huddersfield Giants, who have posted an average gate of 4,255 thus far in 2025. The Giants do still have four games left at the Accu Stadium before they move to the Shay, but yet this is 277 less than their average attendance last season.

10th Castleford Tigers: 6,689

Keeping up with the trend, Castleford also sit in 10th in this attendance table with an average crowd of 6,689. The Fords still have one final home game to go; however, this is a notable 1,252 drop-off compared to their 2024 figures. Their capacity did go down in 2024, granted, but it is now back up to its usual numbers.

9th Wakefield Trinity: 7,574

Bucking the trend, Wakefield Trinity sit in ninth with an average crowd of 7,574. While they were in the Championship last season, this figure still showcases the remarkable transformation at Belle Vue, with a mammoth 3,255 increase from their average gate of 4,319 back in 2023. A remarkable upturn.

8th Leigh Leopards: 8,479

Eighth-placed Leigh Leopards retain the same spot they found themselves in last season, with an average attendance of 8,479, but they too have seen an upturn in their crowds. Derek Beaumont’s attempts to make it Super League’s party destination is certainly pulling in the crowds with an increase of 88. They also still have five home games left in the calendar.

7th Catalans Dragons: 8,652

It’s been a season to forget for Les Dracs, and that’s reflected in their drop in average attendance. Despite still sitting in seventh, Catalans have seen a fall of 510 between their 2024 gate (9,162) and their 2025 attendance (8,652), but they still have three home games to go this season.

6th Warrington Wolves: 10,182

Cracking into the preverbial play-off spots in this table are Warrington Wolves, with an average attendance of 10,182. While they too have four home games left of the regular season, the Wire have actually posted an increase compared to 2024, with an extra 117 fans attending the Halliwell Jones.

5th St Helens: 10,986

Another team to endure a bumpy ride this season, despite their recent upturn in form, St Helens have also posted a major drop off in average attendance this season. Their total of 10,986, while still healthy, is a whopping 2,119 down from their 2024 average of 13,105, but they still have four games left at home this season.

4th Hull KR: 11,052

It’s been yet another season of joy in East Hull, and that’s reflected in their mega bump in attendance. The Robins have posted an average crowd of 11,052 so far this season, and still have four home games to go, but that is already 1,169 up from last year’s average of 9,883.

3rd Hull FC: 13,640

Hull seems to be the place to be this season, as Hull FC have also posted a strong increase compared to last season. The Airlie Birds have so far pulled in an average crowd of 13,640, but that comes in as a 2,665 increase from 2024, where they posted 10,975. They also have five home games to go this season.

2nd Leeds Rhinos: 14,870

Retaining their spot in second place from last season are Leeds Rhinos, who have also seen another increase. The Headingley outfit have posted an average gate of 14,870 thus far in 2025, and while they still have two games left at home, this is an increase of 835 from their 2024 average of 14,035.

1st Wigan Warriors: 16,559

Sitting pretty at the top of the table once again are defending champions Wigan Warriors, who have also seen an increase in their average crowd. So far this season, the Warrirors have posted an average gate of 16,559, which is a jump of 1649 compared to last season’s average of 14,910. Wigan also have four home games left.

