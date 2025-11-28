Ranking each Super League club by 2026 broadcast selections: Wigan 2nd, Hull FC 12th…

The full fixture list for the 2026 Super League season has now been revealed, and so too have 41 broadcast picks, made between Sky Sports and the BBC.

As part of their deal as the competition’s main broadcaster, Sky show every single Super League game in some capacity.

For the last couple of years, the format has been that four of the six games each round are behind their Sky Sports+ Red Button, with two games selected for ‘exclusive’ broadcast – essentially chosen as the main games of the week and provided with more in-depth coverage including a host, pundits and a pitchside reporter.

The BBC meanwhile are permitted to show 15 games live each season, ten via their linear channels (i.e. BBC One/BBC Two) and five via their streaming service, the iPlayer.

Both broadcasters made their picks for up to and including Round 15 in 2026.

But in terms of broadcast selections, which clubs are more favoured than others? Well, these rankings might give us a clue…

Sky Sports’ 2026 Super League selections ranked club-by-club

Sky Sports’ Brian Carney presenting a Super League game in 2025

Just to confirm, these figures relate to how often each broadcaster are showing a game involving each club between Rounds 1 and 15 of the 2026 Super League season, inclusive.

It’s worth noting that Hull KR’s tallies includes their World Club Challenge against NRL kings Brisbane Broncos.

Taking place on February 19 during Round 2, when the Robins’ Super League clash against Warrington has been postponed, both Sky and the BBC will show the World Club Challenge.

Sky have picked 32 games for ‘exclusive’ broadcast, including some weeks where they have chosen three games.

Their ranking for Rounds 1 to 15, inclusive…

Ranked from least to most games

14. Huddersfield Giants – 1

13. Bradford Bulls – 2

= York – 2

11. Castleford Tigers – 3

= Catalans Dragons – 3

= Toulouse Olympique – 3

8. Hull FC – 4

= Wakefield Trinity – 4

6. Warrington Wolves – 5

5. Leigh Leopards – 6

= St Helens – 6

3. Leeds Rhinos – 7

2. Wigan Warriors – 8

1. Hull KR – 9

BBC’s 2026 Super League selections ranked club-by-club

Tanya Arnold presents a Super League game on the BBC in 2025

Including the aforementioned World Club Challenge between Hull KR and Brisbane Broncos, the BBC have locked in nine games, leaving them with six to choose between Rounds 16 and the end of the season.

Their ranking for Rounds 1 to 15, inclusive…

Ranked from least to most

14. Hull FC – 0 (0 linear, 0 iPlayer)

= York – 0 (0 linear, 0 iPlayer)

12. Castleford Tigers – 1 (0 linear, 1 iPlayer)

= Catalans Dragons – 1 (1 linear, 0 iPlayer)

10. Huddersfield Giants – 1 (0 linear, 1 iPlayer)

= Leeds Rhinos – 1 (0 linear, 1 iPlayer)

= Leigh Leopards – 1 (1 linear, 0 iPlayer)

= St Helens – 1 (0 linear, 1 iPlayer)

= Toulouse Olympique – 1 (1 linear, 0 iPlayer)

= Warrington Wolves – 1 (1 linear, 0 iPlayer)

4. Bradford Bulls – 2 (0 linear, 2 iPlayer)

= Wakefield Trinity – 2 (2 linear, 0 iPlayer)

= Wigan Warriors – 2 (0 linear, 2 iPlayer)

1. Hull KR – 3 (3 linear, 0 iPlayer)

Ranking each Super League club by 2026 broadcast selections: Wigan 2nd, Hull FC 12th…

A picture of a broadcast camera taken ahead of a Super League game at The Brick Community Stadium

And if you’re wondering what the most important ranking here is, it’s this one in our opinion – combining selections on both Sky and the BBC.

Of course, every game is shown live in some way – but the broadcaster’s definitely do have their favourites, don’t they?!

Ranked from least to most

14. Huddersfield Giants – 2 (1 Sky, 1 BBC)

= York – 2 (2 Sky, 0 BBC)

12. Bradford Bulls – 4 (2 Sky, 2 BBC)

= Castleford Tigers – 4 (3 Sky, 1 BBC)

= Catalans Dragons – 4 (3 Sky, 1 BBC)

= Hull FC – 4 (4 Sky, 0 BBC)

= Toulouse Olympique – 4 (3 Sky, 1 BBC)

7. Wakefield Trinity – 6 (4 Sky, 2 BBC)

= Warrington Wolves – 6 (5 Sky, 1 BBC)

5. Leigh Leopards – 7 (6 Sky, 1 BBC)

= St Helens – 7 (6 Sky, 1 BBC)

3. Leeds Rhinos – 8 (7 Sky, 1 BBC)

2. Wigan Warriors – 10 (8 Sky, 2 BBC)

1. Hull KR – 12 (9 Sky, 3 BBC)