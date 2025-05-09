Ranking Challenge Cup semi-finalists by wait for triumph in competition

Four Super League sides remain in the Challenge Cup ahead of this weekend’s semi-final action, and for some, the wait for glory in the competition has been considerably longer than others.

Below, we’ve ranked all four of the clubs in this year’s semi-finals by the last time they won the Challenge Cup.

Listed from the shortest to the longest wait, here is that ranking in full…

4. Leigh Leopards: 2023

Leigh Leopards lift the Challenge Cup in 2023

Of the sides left in the competition this year, three-time winners Leigh lifted the Challenge Cup most recently – tasting success under the Wembley arch against Hull KR in 2023.

Lachlan Lam’s drop goal won it 17-16 for the then-newly-promoted Leopards, with that still the only Challenge Cup final to ever go into Golden Point extra time.

Last year, Adrian Lam’s side were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by KR, who they have met very frequently in the competition over the last decade or so.

3. Warrington Wolves: 2019

Warrington are nine-time winners of the competition, but the 2019 Challenge Cup remains the last major honour they got their hands on.

The Wolves, who went in as underdogs on the day, beat St Helens 18-4 in the capital. Joe Philbin, Ben Murdoch-Masila and current Saints hooker Daryl Clark got the tries for Steve Price’s side at Wembley.

Notably, Wire lost last year’s final to Wigan Warriors.

2. Catalans Dragons: 2018

Catalans Dragons, Steve McNamara lift Challenge Cup in 2018

Warrington’s 2019 success came on the back of defeat to Catalans under the arch the year prior.

Steve McNamara led his Dragons side to a 20-14 triumph against the Wolves in 2018, with Lewis Tierney, Ben Garcia and Brayden Wiliame scoring the tries.

This remains Catalans’ only Challenge Cup triumph, and the only time a club from outside the UK has lifted the famous trophy.

1. Hull KR: 1980

Super League leaders KR – who have lost seven Challenge Cup finals – are the favourites to win the competition this year. If they do, it’ll be their first triumph in the competition since 1980. It would also bring their first major honour since 1985.

The Robins’ only Challenge Cup lift to date came after beating bitter rivals Hull FC 10-5 in the final, with Steve Hubbard scoring their sole try. Hubbard also kicked three goals, while club icon Roger Millward slotted over a drop goal.

As already mentioned, the East Hull natives lost out in Golden Point extra time in the 2023 Challenge Cup final against Leigh.