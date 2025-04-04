Eight Super League sides remain in the Challenge Cup ahead of this weekend’s quarter-final action, and for some, the wait for glory in the competition has been considerably longer than others.

Below, we’ve ranked all eight of the clubs in this year’s quarter-finals by the last time they won the Challenge Cup.

Listed from the shortest to the longest wait, here is that ranking in full…

8. Leigh Leopards: 2023

Leigh Leopards lift the Challenge Cup in 2023

Of the eight sides left in the competition this year, three-time winners Leigh lifted the Challenge Cup most recently – tasting success under the arch against Hull KR in 2023.

Lachlan Lam’s drop goal won it 17-16 for the then-newly-promoted Leopards, with that still the only Challenge Cup final to ever go to Golden Point extra time.

7. St Helens: 2021

Only two clubs have won the Challenge Cup more times than Saints‘ 13 successes, with their most recent triumph in the competition coming against Castleford Tigers back in 2021.

Theo Fages, James Roby, Tommy Makinson and Kyle Amor all grabbed tries that day under the tutelage of Kristian Woolf.

6. Warrington Wolves: 2019

Warrington Wolves lift the Challenge Cup in 2019

Warrington are nine-time winners of the competition, but the 2019 Challenge Cup is the last major honour they got their hands on.

The Wolves, who went in as underdogs, beat St Helens 18-4 at Wembley with Joe Philbin, Ben Murdoch-Masila and current Saints hooker Daryl Clark all scoring tries.

Those two sides meet again in this year’s quarter-finals at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Sunday, with Warrington having lost the cup final last year to Wigan Warriors.

5. Catalans Dragons: 2018

Warrington’s 2019 success came on the back of defeat at Wembley to Catalans the year prior. Steve McNamara led his Dragons side to a 20-14 triumph against the Wolves in 2018, with Lewis Tierney, Ben Garcia and Brayden Wiliame scoring the tries.

This remains Catalans’ only Challenge Cup triumph, and the only time a club from outside the UK has lifted the famous trophy.

4. Hull FC: 2017

Hull FC lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2017

The year prior, Hull had won the Challenge Cup for the second season running, beating Wigan 18-14 in the capital to clinch that accolade.

FC are five-time winners of the competition, but this remains their most recent triumph in the Challenge Cup. Fetuli Talanoa scored the Airlie Birds’ first try on the day, with Mahe Fonua going on to grab a brace.

3. Hull KR: 1980

Super League leaders KR – who have lost seven Challenge Cup finals – are the favourites to win the competition this year, and if they do, it’ll be their first triumph in the competition since 1980. It would also bring their first major honour since 1985.

The Robins’ only Challenge Cup lift to date came after beating bitter rivals Hull FC 10-5 in the final, with Steve Hubbard scoring their sole try. Hubbard also kicked three goals, while club icon Roger Millward slotted over a drop goal.

2. Wakefield Trinity: 1963

Wakefield Trinity celebrate their 1963 Challenge Cup final triumph against Wigan with a lap of honour around Wembley

Wakefield were winners at Wembley last year in the 1895 Cup final, but it’s been 62 years now since the five-time winners’ last taste of glory in the Challenge Cup.

Their 25-10 win against Wigan in the competition’s 1963 final sealed back-to-back triumphs in the Challenge Cup and brought a brace from Gert Coetzer as well as tries from Ian Brooke, Harold Poynton and Malcolm Sampson.

Trinity have lost two Challenge Cup finals since then, to Leeds in 1968 and to Widnes in 1979.

1. Salford Red Devils: 1938

Of the eight clubs left this term, Salford are by far and away the club that have waited the longest for their turn where Challenge Cup glory is concerned. It’s now been 87 years since they beat Barrow 7-4 to seal their only triumph in the competition to date.

Albert Gear got Salford’s only try at Wembley that day, while Gus Risman kicked two goals. Salford have lost a total of seven finals in the competition, including one behind closed doors against Leeds Rhinos in 2020.