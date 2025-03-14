The last 16 of this year’s Challenge features clubs with vastly different histories. From some of the most successful clubs rugby league – and professional sport – has ever seen to some who are have not lifted the trophy for decades.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, the amount of times each team left standing this year as won the cup is varied to say the least.

Here’s the rundown of how many times every team has lifted the Challenge Cup..

=14. Hull KR, Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons: 1

Three teams who have all been in and around Super League’s top end in recent years start the list – and who all face Championship sides this weekend – with just a solitary cup final victory each.

Hull KR’s came in 1980, Catalans’ was in that historic and unforgettable triumph of 2018 – while Salford have to go all the way back to 1938!

Can any of them end that wait for a second Challenge Cup this year?

=10. Featherstone Rovers, Leigh Leopards, Oldham, Batley Bulldogs: 3

Next up is four teams tied on three cup wins apiece, though their last victories were certainly contrasting.

Oldham are on the rise again as a club but they’ve not won the Challenge Cup since 1927 – and never played at Wembley. Featherstone’s last win was in 1983.. and Batley’s was all the way back in 1901!

The side they play on Sunday, Leigh Leopards, won the cup just two years ago meanwhile.. in the most incredible of circumstances.

=7. Wakefield Trinity, Hull FC, Bradford Bulls: 5

Another Championship side come in the next group of clubs, though Bradford’s last win was over 20 years ago in 2003.

Wakefield’s was even further back than that – 1963. As for Hull, they’ve won it twice in the last decade in 2016 and 2017 – and their start to 2025 will give them cautious optimism they could go on another run this year.

6. Huddersfield Giants: 6

Huddersfield were once one of the dominant forces in rugby league, especially when it came to the Challenge Cup. And although they’ve been to the final on a couple of occasions this century, they’ve not actually won the cup for over 80 years, dating back to 1953.

5. Widnes Vikings: 7

The highest-ranking Championship team on this list are actually only beaten by four clubs in terms of most Challenge Cup wins: Widnes Vikings. They last won the cup in 1984.

4. Warrington Wolves: 9

And the team Widnes square up against this weekend are next on this list – their local rivals, Warrington Wolves.

They won the cup just five times up to 1974 before winning it four times in ten years between 2009 and 2019. That remains their last victory.

3. St Helens: 13

The Saints have been one of the summer era’s most successful clubs – especially when it comes to the Challenge Cup.

They’ve lifted the trophy EIGHT times since Super League was formed in 1996.

2. Leeds Rhinos: 14

Leeds’ last win of their 13 triumphs was the most unique in the sport’s history: inside an empty Wembley Stadium in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. They’ve won it three times this century.

1. Wigan Warriors: 21

Unsurprisingly, the kings of the Challenge Cup are the team who dominated the competition in the 1980s and 1990s: and are threatening something similar in the modern era.

Wigan’s staggering haul of 21 wins includes last year’s triumph over Warrington Wolves at Wembley. Can they make it 22 this year?