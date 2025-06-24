Wakefield Trinity are earning plenty of admirers upon their return to Super League in 2025 – and are well in the mix to push for a place in the play-offs.

Trinity famously defeated Wigan at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday night, a result that leaves many optimistic they can be in the race for Old Trafford come September.

After 15 games, Daryl Powell’s side have eight wins and 16 points. It’s already a significantly better return than many promoted teams have managed in a full season before.

But where does it rank against the best? Here are the top seven points returns for promoted sides in the modern era..

7. Castleford Tigers (2006): 19 points

Despite having one of the best returns for a promoted side, Castleford were relegated in 2006 despite nine wins – and not even finishing bottom.

As many people will remember, Catalans were spared from the drop due to it being their first year in Super League and when the Tigers lost the Battle of Belle Vue to Wakefield, it consigned them to an instant return to the Championship.

=5. Hull KR (2007) and Wakefield (1999): 20 points

Two teams up next that fared well on their return to Super League. Wakefield came back into the big time in 1999 and were well clear of the bottom, winning 10 of their 30 games to finish 11th.

Hull KR won 10 of 27, an even better win ratio than Wakefield eight years earlier – but they only finished second-bottom, beating the drop by seven points as Salford went down.

4. Huddersfield Giants (2003): 23 points

Huddersfield sauntered through the Championship in 2002 to such an extent that many felt they would fare well on their entry to Super League.

They won 11 of their 28 games and survived the drop with ease: in no small part due to the fact that Halifax won just once all season long, and were actually relegated on 0 points due to a salary cap breach that saw them deducted their one and only win.

3. Widnes Vikings (2002): 29 points

A year earlier, Neil Kelly’s Vikings bounced back into the top flight with a real bang. They won 14 of their 27 games – including three wins from as many attempts against fierce local rivals Warrington. It wasn’t enough to make the play-offs as they came seventh, but it was a fine campaign.

2. Leigh Leopards (2023): 32 points

The second-best season from a promoted team happened just two years ago – as Leigh Leopards set the benchmark for all Championship teams by returning to Super League in some style.

And of course, they didn’t just thrive in Super League, making the play-offs: they went all the way to Wembley and lifted the Challenge Cup.

1. Gateshead Thunder (1999): 39 points

The one team Wakefield can’t catch? Gateshead Thunder from over a quarter of a century ago.

Albeit over a 30-game season, the Thunder’s incredible return of 39 points is by some distance the best a promoted side has ever fared upon promotion to Super League. Incredibly though, it wasn’t even enough to make the play-offs, as the Thunder finished sixth.

Can Wakefield go one better in that regard in 2025?