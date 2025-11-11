Ranking Australia’s five best players in Ashes series as Melbourne Storm duo top the charts

Australia head back down under with the Ashes trophy in hand, after securing a comfortable 3-0 whitewash over England.

Kevin Walters’ side were heavy favourites going into the series, but lived up to the billing with three strong victories at Wembley, Hill Dickinson Stadium and Headingley, and now look in a strong position heading into next year’s World Cup.

Across the series, there were a number of players in Green and Gold who left a mark on the series, helping their side claim a series whitewash in the process, and here is our breakdown of the leading men.

5. Angus Crichton

The Sydney Roosters man was deservedly among the official nominations for Player of the Series, after three mega performances across the campaign. His desire to get his hands on the ball in attack helped the Kangaroos run away with the series in the end, giving the attack some serious punch, and he backed that up with some big defensive efforts.

Crichton also played every minute of the series, which just showed his importance to Australia’s success.

4. Hudson Young

A very fitting way to round off a strong 2025 season for the Canberra Raiders star, who just edges his way ahead of fellow back-rower Crichton in this list. The back-rower grew into the series as it went along, having major impacts in both Test Two and Test Three as a result.

He played a slightly different role to Crichton, in that he was more of a kick-chase and linebreak option rather than the traditional strike option, but he was just as effective and quickly found his place in the team.

Unlucky to miss out on any Player of the Series votes as well.

3. Reece Walsh

The poster boy of the series slots in neatly at number three, and could easily make a case to be higher as well. The Brisbane Broncos man dropped a career-defining performance in Wembley victory, properly announcing himself on the world stage in the process, and backed that up with two very strong displays in the following Tests as well.

Walsh continues to position himself as a true star of the game, and the Kangaroos will be hoping it’s just the start.

2. Harry Grant

Splitting hairs between the top two, but Harry Grant certainly deserves his spot in this ranking. The Melbourne man was simply immense all series, crucially improving with each Test to eventually be named Man of the Match at Headingley.

His fizzing work around the ruck caused England’s defence all sorts of bother, and he backed that up with some mean defensive efforts as well. His leadership also came to the fore, skippering the side in the absence of Isaah Yeo.

1. Cameron Munster

Just pipping his Melbourne teammate to top spot, Cameron Munster was phenomenal right across the series.

The half-back took a starring role in each Test, providing the creative spark to guide Australia to a series whitewash. His influence on the series was also reflected in a Man of the Match award in Test Two, and later with the Fulton-Reilly award, in which he won seven of the 11 votes.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Shaun Wane delivers emphatic response on England future as senior man backs coach

👉🏻 How the media voted for Ashes Player of the Series as Kangaroos star dominates polling

👉🏻 England ratings from third Ashes Test as Hull KR star scores 3 with whitewash completed

👉🏻 Leeds Rhinos star throws support behind Shaun Wane following England’s Ashes whitewash defeat